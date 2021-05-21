newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ellicottville, NY

Borrello Unveils Legislation To End Expanded Unemployment Benefits

By Justin Gould
wnynewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELLICOTTVILLE – State Senator George Borrello is taking a stand against labor shortages he says is caused by the extended unemployment benefits in New York. Borrello, speaking during a press conference in Ellicottville Friday afternoon, proposed a possible fix to the problem announcing new legislation that would withdraw New York State from the enhanced benefit portion of the program, which provides claimants with an extra $300 per week in addition to the standard state benefit.

wnynewsnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ellicottville, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rate#Common Sense#State Benefits#U S Businesses#Founder And Managing#New York State#Furthered Borrello#Employers#Income#Labor Shortages#Claimants#Employees#State Senator#Withdrawal#April#Member#Multiple Reasons#Brewing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Jobs
Related
Politicsnapa-net.org

Empire State Moves Toward Mandatory Auto-IRA Program

New York State’s legislature is now looking at making its existing auto-IRA program mandatory. The state’s General Assembly on May 11 passed NY A03213A by a vote of 125-22 that would make the New York State “secure choice” auto-IRA program mandatory for private sector employers that do not offer a retirement plan and employ 10 or more employees. The legislation is now pending in the New York State Senate.
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

It’s back: Lawmakers propose ban on broker fees

The push to ban New York City tenants from having to pay their landlords’ broker fees has been taken up by lawmakers. New York State Senators Jabari Brisport and Julia Salazar introduced a bill last month that would ban landlords from forcing tenants to pay their broker fees. The bill was introduced about six weeks before the Legislative Session ends and there is not a matching bill in the Assembly, which is a requirement for the proposal to become law.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...
Homelessnny360.com

NY to adopt new CDC mask guidelines

New York will adopt the recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines starting Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press briefing Monday. “We have to reopen, we have to reopen smart, we have to reopen with a cautious eye,” Cuomo said. “We have to get back to life and living. And we have to do it the way New Yorkers do it, we have to do it quickly and robustly.”
Public HealthNews 12

NY to lift mask mandate for fully vaccinated people Wednesday

New York is lifting its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people. Starting Wednesday, fully vaccinated New Yorkers will no longer need their masks in most places. This includes restaurants, gyms, salons and retail settings. The businesses themselves will need to check people's vaccination status with their CDC card or through...
Cattaraugus County, NYTimes-Herald

17 new COVID cases in Cattaraugus County; 50% of New Yorkers vaccinated

Cattaraugus County reported 17 total new COVID-19 cases over the weekend — 11 on Saturday and six on Sunday. The county’s health department reported Sunday there were 134 active cases with 14 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19. There were 750 county residents in quarantine as of Sunday. The seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 2.9%.
Public HealthNBC News

N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Covid book deal worth more than $5.1 million

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is being paid more than $5.1 million for his book on leadership during the coronavirus crisis, his office said Monday. The Democratic governor and his office had for months refused to disclose how much he was paid for the book "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic."
Public Healthwnynewsnow.com

New York Adopting New CDC Masking Guidelines For Fully Vaccinated

NEW YORK – New York State is adopting the new federal masking guidelines for those who are fully Vaccinated. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the news during a press briefing on Monday morning. He says the new policy, officially recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, will...
Public Healthwestsidenewsny.com

COVID-19 Update May 17

For New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution information visit www.governor.ny.gov. Beginning May 19, New York State will adopt the CDC’s “Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People” for most business and public settings. Effective May 19, most business capacities—which are currently based upon percentage of maximum occupancy—will be removed....
PoliticsPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

BREAKING: The Erie County Fair Is Coming Back

Just a couple weeks ago we found out that the New York State Fair was coming back this year but we had no guidance on the Erie County Fair. Today we know. The news comes on the heels of an address from Governor Andrew Cuomo where he stated that New York would be adopting the CDC's updated guidelines for mask wearing in the U.S.
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
Cattaraugus County, NYcattco.org

May 17th COVID-19 Mortality Case 103

Cattaraugus County Health Department is sad to report the one hundredth and third death of a resident of Cattaraugus County due to COVID-19 related complications. He was an 88 year old male who developed respiratory failure and was unable to overcome his illness despite aggressive medical treatment. We extend our...
New York City, NYMetro International

New York lifts COVID-19 mask requirements for vaccinated people

NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York state will no longer require masks in most public spaces for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, adopting new federal health guidance, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday. Masks will still be required on public transit, in schools and some other communal settings,...
HomelessPosted by
Fox News

NY to adopt CDC mask guidance starting Wednesday, Cuomo says

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced that his state will adopt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidance on masks starting Wednesday. During a COVID-19 briefing at Radio City Music Hall, Cuomo said vaccinated people are no longer required to wear masks indoors or outdoors except in nursing homes, homeless shelters, on public transportation, correctional facilities, schools, and health care facilities.
New York City, NYMPNnow

What are the new rules for masks in New York? Your questions answered

New York state's move to allow fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks in most situations beginning Wednesday triggered a statewide scramble to implement the new rules. From health officials to business owners, questions abound regarding New York's plan to follow new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which still require mask wearing in certain places, such as public transportation, health care settings and nursing homes.
Public Healthmylittlefalls.com

New York State adopts CDC Guidance on mask use

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that beginning May 19, New York State will adopt the CDC’s “Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People” for most business and public settings. Consistent with the CDC guidance, Pre-K to 12 schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes, and healthcare settings will continue to follow State’s existing COVID-19 health guidelines until more New Yorkers are fully vaccinated.