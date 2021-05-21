Borrello Unveils Legislation To End Expanded Unemployment Benefits
ELLICOTTVILLE – State Senator George Borrello is taking a stand against labor shortages he says is caused by the extended unemployment benefits in New York. Borrello, speaking during a press conference in Ellicottville Friday afternoon, proposed a possible fix to the problem announcing new legislation that would withdraw New York State from the enhanced benefit portion of the program, which provides claimants with an extra $300 per week in addition to the standard state benefit.wnynewsnow.com