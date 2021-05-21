Pool expert: Cicadas more nuisance than issue for pool owners

MIAMI VALLEY — As the weather heats up, families across the Miami Valley may turn to taking a swim to cool off, but will the emergence of billions of cicadas cause damage to pool pumps and filters?

Nancy Knickerbocker, of Knickerbocker Pools and Spas, told News Center 7′s Gabrielle Enright that they do not remember cicadas being an issue during the last emergence, 17 years ago.

Pools owners online have raised concerns about cicadas getting into pools and damaging their pools and spas. Knickerbocker said pools have equipment that protects it against insects damaging filters and pumps.

“If the cicadas land on the surface of the water, chances are they will not be able to fly off. If they do, they’re gone. If not, they drown,” Knickerbocker said.

Once those cicadas drown in pools, they will either be swept into the pool’s skimmer basket or sink to the bottom of the pool.

Knickerbocker said nets are available to purchase to scoop cicada, or any insects or objects, that sink to the bottom of a pool. Pool robots are also an option. Those robots could cost anywhere between $530-$1,800.

As for pool skimmers, Knickerbocker suggested emptying the skimmer baskets in pools regularly, to make sure they work more efficiently.