newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

From parking to parks: City preps for pedestrian-friendly makeover of downtown’s E Street

By Jennifer Van Grove
sandiegouniontribune.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly final plan for E Street Greenway identifies how a current parking lane will be transformed into a linear park with playful amenities. San Diego is finalizing the planning document that will reshape how downtown’s E Street functions from Horton Plaza Park through East Village, with so-called “greenways” eventually standing in for street parking spots.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Traffic
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Street#Union Street#Street Network#Urban Design#City Parks#Fifth Avenue#Public Parks#City Planning#Cr Associates#Downtown#Street Parking Spots#On Street Parking#Horton Plaza Park#Larger Parks#Cedar Street#Linear Parks#Market Street#Streetscape#Island Avenue#East Village
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Del Mar, CACoast News

SANDAG begins next phase of Del Mar bluff emergency repairs

DEL MAR — The next phase of emergency repairs began this morning on the Del Mar bluffs, where a bluff collapse occurred in late February, according to the San Diego Association of Governments. During this phase of construction, crews will clear vegetation, remove debris, grade sections of the bluffs and...
San Diego, CAPosted by
Red Tricycle San Diego

Nature’s Calling: 7 Incredible Hikes to Take in the City

Surrounding yourself with nature is easy to do, especially with all the canyons and kid-friendly hiking trails in our neighborhoods. In fact, the hikes on this list are all just a few minutes from local neighborhoods, have free parking and the paths are just a quick walk away. Whether you’re downtown or uptown, coastal or inland, you don’t have to drive far to find a good hiking spot. Here’s where to get your hike on!
San Diego, CAkusi.com

San Diego County Emergency Rental Assistance Program

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Low-income renters throughout the San Diego region who have experienced COVID-19-related loss of income will be able to apply for additional rental and utility assistance grants. San Diego County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, funded by more than $100 million in state and federal monies, is intended...
San Diego, CAarcamax.com

Why does it seem like there are more homeless on the streets?

SAN DIEGO — It’s hard to miss. Along city sidewalks in downtown San Diego, in front of malls in Oceanside, sprawled across open areas near South Bay freeway on-ramps, homeless encampments have become a more frequent sight throughout San Diego County in recent months. Why there are more, or even...
San Diego County, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

East County Happenings, May 16

School boards: La Mesa-Spring Valley School District, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Santee School District, 7 p.m. Tuesday. La Mesa and Helix Charter High School join the County of San Diego, Champions for Health and the Philippine Nurses Association of San Diego for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday in the Helix Charter High School parking lot, 7323 University Ave., La Mesa. Vaccines are provided free by the county, Champions for Health, and the Philippine Nurses Association. Eligible persons aged 16 and older must make appointments for the Pfizer vaccine. For those age 18 and older, walks-ins are welcome based on availability of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses. Second-dose appointments will be made the same day, depending on the vaccine received. ADA in-car appointments will also be available for those who require assistance. Call (619) 667-1322 from 8 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday to make an appointment, or visit https://www.cityoflamesa.us/covid19.
San Diego County, CAsandiegoville.com

Los Angeles-Based Randy's Donuts To Open Big In San Diego County With 10 Locations Planned

Los Angeles' iconic Randy's Donuts has big expansion plans in the works, including 10 locations set to open around San Diego County. Founded in 1952 and best known for its 33-foot giant donut sculpture on the roof of its original location, Randy's Donuts recently signed a franchise development deal that includes 10 stores set to open in San Diego County. Randy's also has plan for 78 stores throughout California in addition to 7 company stores (Santa Monica to open in summer), 10 company affiliated stores in development in Las Vegas and 7 in Central California. It also continues its growth internationally by adding franchise development deals for France, Morocco, Egypt, Kuwait, and Bahrain to its international market now totaling 64 stores. In total, 165 stores are set to open. Randy's currently has four locations in the greater Los Angeles area - Inglewood, Century City, El Segundo and Hollywood.
San Diego, CANewsbug.info

Ruling in San Diego could have statewide effect on housing development

SAN DIEGO —A San Diego Superior Court ruling that invalidates an Oceanside referendum could boost efforts to meet a statewide housing shortage, but it also may imperil the increasing use of citizen ballot initiatives to stop development projects. Judge Richard S. Whitney based his decision on Government Code 66300, also...