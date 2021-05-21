newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Myers, FL

NAACP visits Lee County Jail after fire

By Rachel Loyd
Posted by 
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 1 day ago

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Following up on the fire. Friday the Lee County Sheriff provided an update to the fire that broke out at the jail on Ortiz Ave. The local NAACP did a walk through of the facility after they received dozens of calls from people in the community.

During a press conference Sheriff Carmine Marceno updated the public about a fire that broke out at the Lee County jail Wednesday night.

“The AC unit on the roof surrounding the area caught fire,” he said. ‘Our inmates received immediate medical attention. We checked their vitals, oxygen. If they needed inhalers, they got them.”

Before the update a lot of family members of inmates were concerned about their safety and well being. They reached out to the Lee County NAACP for help. The branch’s President James Muwakkil did a walk-through of the facility alongside Political Action Chair Fred Morgan.

He says the walk-through was a part of their partnership with local law enforcement.

“We don’t want to portray this as an us against them. This is an us working together for the betterment of our community,” he said.

The NAACP advocates for people of color inside and outside of the criminal justice system. According to the latest data from Pew Research Center, black people make up 12 percent of the u.s.’s adult population, but make up 33 percent of the prison population. Morgan said many of the inmates recognized them during the tour.

“We see you, and you see us, and we’re here on behalf of you representing our community,” he said.

He said he was surprised to see how clean it was. Muwakkil is still following up with family members on the outside. after the press conference told me about a conversation he had with a woman who’s fiance is an inmate. he’s asthmatic and received treatment for smoke inhalation.

“He was still in the infirmary and he had received good medical help,” he said.

Muwakkil said he was watching the inmates’ reactions very closely during the tour. But, he said no one complained about their health or their rights being violated. Two inmates and two deputies were also treated for smoke inhalation.

FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

2K+
Followers
889
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
Fort Myers, FL
Government
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Lee County, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#The Lee#County Sheriff#Prison Inmates#Ac#Pew Research Center#Lee County Jail#Fire#Family Members#Fla#Community#Calls#Smoke Inhalation#Unit#Treatment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
NAACP
Related
Florida Statetelegram.com

Driver in fatal Florida crash settles suit against Holy Cross

The driver of a truck involved in a crash in Florida last January that killed a member of Holy Cross’s crew team has settled his lawsuit with the college, his attorney said Monday. Court records show Holy Cross and fellow defendant in the case, former women’s rowing team coach Patrick...