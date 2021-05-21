Ex-PFA Chairman Clarke Carlisle amongst nine-person panel announced by UK Government for fan-led review of football following failed European Super League attempt
Nine men and women from across football and beyond have been announced as panel members for the Government's fan-led review of football. The panel, which is being chaired by MP Tracey Crouch, will canvass the views of football supporters on ownership, governance and financial flows within the game and was set up following the failed launch of the European Super League.www.chatsports.com