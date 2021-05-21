newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

What Is EMDR, the Therapy Prince Harry Gets On-Camera in The Me You Can’t See?

By Samantha Vincenty
oprahdaily.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Prince Harry, mental health has long been an important cause, with a particular focus on destigmatizing the topic in hopes that others will ask for help when they need it. Recently taking a role as a "mental fitness" advocate for a U.S. startup, Harry has also continued to speak openly about his own experiences with grief and the benefits of his time in therapy.

www.oprahdaily.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Prince Harry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Talk Therapy#In Therapy#Exposure Therapy#British Royal Family#Uk#Physical Therapy#Cognitive Disorders#Anxiety Disorders#Apple Tv#Emdria#Oprah Daily#Nami#Eft#Emdr Institute#Emdr Therapy Work#Emdr Consultant#Psychotherapy#Ptsd Symptoms#Desensitization#Physical Sensation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Apple
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Mental HealthHello Magazine

Prince Harry's biggest revelations from mental health series The Me You Can't See

Prince Harry bared his soul as he took part in mental health series, The Me You Can't See, which he created and produced with Oprah Winfrey for Apple TV+. The Duke of Sussex made a number of revelations, admitting that he was willing to take drugs at the most "nightmarish" period of his life and also that an argument with his wife Meghan Markle led him to start therapy.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Prince Harry - Oprah interview: 13 of the most explosive revelations from The Me You Can’t See

Prince Harry has again sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a candid discussion about his mental health struggles and the importance of seeking help in a wide-ranging interview, in which he touched on the loss of his mother and the treatment of his wife Meghan Markle.In the five-episode docuseries The Me You Can’t See, which was released on Apple TV+ on 21 May, the Duke of Sussex, and other notable individuals including Glenn Close, Lady Gaga and basketball star DeMar DeRozan, spoke with the TV host about the importance of breaking down mental health stigmas.Follow live: Prince Williamclaims BBC fueled...
Mental Healthhealthdigest.com

Prince Harry Gets Candid About Mental Health And Substance Abuse

Prince Harry has always seemed like the wild child of the royal family. His brother, William, tended to maintain the model decorum expected of a modern British royal. But Harry liked to have fun and he liked to party. But as Harry revealed to Oprah recently, he wasn't really looking for a good time. He was trying to cope with the pain of losing his mother.
TV & VideosHello Magazine

Archie Harrison makes adorable new appearances in Prince Harry's mental health series

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared adorable home footage and a photo of their son Archie in Prince Harry's new mental health docuseries on Apple TV+. The clip was first shown in Prince Harry and Meghan's Oprah Winfrey interview in March, but new scenes in The Me You Can't See series show the Duchess hugging her son on the beach, as they play with the family's dogs, Guy and Pula.
Celebritiesb975.com

Lady Gaga cries in new trailer for Prince Harry/Oprah series ‘The Me You Can’t See’

Lady Gaga’s a global pop superstar and actress, but in the new trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey‘s new docuseries on mental health, she’s just “Stefani.”. Gaga’s appearance in The Me You Can’t See series was already announced, but the trailer gives us a look at what her participation consists of. Introduced with the onscreen title “Stefani,” we see her meditating outside, and then saying, “I don’t tell this story for my own self-service. I’ve been through it and people need help.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry's The Me You Can't See raises of the question of whether celebrities are actually helping by sharing their mental health struggles

"Interspersing Harry’s interview with Winfrey are accounts from other people of their struggles with depression, anxiety, OCD and other mental health problems," says Lucy Mangan of Oprah and Harry's five-part Apple TV+ docuseries. "But they don’t get Oprah. Only Harry gets Oprah. Celebrity chef Rashad Armstead, champion flyweight boxer Ginny Fuchs, even Lady Gaga (though she had her turn last year when she kicked off Oprah’s 2020 Vision tour) tell their stories to some nobody and the camera. The two-tier system makes the creeping distrust of the enterprise harder to ignore. There are, almost certainly, no bad actors in this episode or this venture. Lady Gaga probably speaks for them all when she says talking about what she has endured is her way of recognizing her privilege and 'giving back.' And yet. And yet. Every contribution helps shape a debate – to challenge its terms or to legitimize them. And the current terms of the public mental health debate are parlous. However real and affecting their experiences and difficulties are (and all those in Say It Out Loud are genuine, passionately articulated and frequently deeply moving), celebrity offerings valorize simply “telling your story”, not judging yourself and others, refusing to accept stigma and so on. Which is all well and good and necessary but does absolutely nothing to address how ordinary people are supposed to achieve this when the waiting lists for the services they need to access stretch to infinity, and the funding for them is cut to the bone. Nor does it acknowledge any deeper, more intractable forms of mental illness that need even more urgent attention, and to which all ancient stigma still attaches."
ReligionOk Magazine

Glenn Close Says Growing Up In Religious Cult Led To Psychological 'Trauma'

Glenn Close is getting real about being raised in a cult-like religious group and the everlasting negative impact it has had on her life. In the documentary series The Me You Can't See, co-created by Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey, Close candidly discussed her life in the group called Moral Re-Armament (MRA) and how the cult's beliefs affected her relationships and life years later.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Prince Harry ‘Rushed To Psych Ward’ After Crisis?

Prince Harry was reportedly sent to a psych ward in the midst of a mental breakdown, according to one tabloid. A lot has changed for the former royal, so Gossip Cop is taking a look back on this PTSD-based story to see if we missed anything. The Institutionalized Prince Harry.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

The Royals Can No Longer Deny This Persistent Rumor Is a Lie, Says Source

It's no secret that Duchess Meghan has proven to be a polarizing figure in Britain. Last month, a U.K. poll conducted by YouGov found that her popularity (as well as Prince Harry's) dropped to its lowest level in the aftermath of Prince Philip's funeral. The survey found that only 29 percent of Britons have a positive view of her while Harry, who was once second in popularity only to Queen Elizabeth, has seen his favorability ranking plummet to 49 percent. That's a far cry from their earliest days a couple.
CelebritiesMarie Claire

Prince Harry Went Into Therapy Because of a Fight With Meghan

Speaking candidly in Apple TV+ docuseries The Me You Can't See, Prince Harry revealed that he suffered badly from anxiety, depression, and PTSD, especially between the ages of 28 and 32. At 32, he met Meghan—and, he says, everything changed. "I saw GPs. I saw doctors. I saw therapists. I saw alternative therapists. I saw all sorts of people, but it was meeting and being with Meghan. I knew that if I didn't do the therapy and fix myself that I was going to lose this woman who I could see spending the rest of my life with."
Mental HealthEverydayHealth.com

How Psychotherapy Can Help With Migraine

Although there are many medications and lifestyle measures that have been shown to reduce migraine frequency and severity, current migraine treatments don’t work well for everyone, and there is still no cure for migraine. The reality of living with migraine can be hard to accept, especially for people who have...