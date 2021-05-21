Bolts' biggest fan has massive collection of memorabilia

After losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in their first Play-In game, the Golden State Warriors returned home to the Bay Area to take on the Memphis Grizzlies to try and clinch the final playoff spot. Warriors fans, who've spent over a year cooped up inside, got a chance to see Steph Curry try and will his team into the playoffs. However, when things went south, fans started to leave a tad early. Listen to Jonas Knox explain why he can't believe that these fans would leave early, especially knowing how much those tickets must have cost!