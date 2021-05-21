Bolts' biggest fan has massive collection of memorabilia

EBay has just reported that searches for Kobe Bryant memorabilia were at an all-time high leading up to his induction into the Hall of Fame. To shed some light on just how many basketball fans The Black Mamba inspired, eBay revealed that all merch including sneakers, watches, jerseys, and signed NBA memorabilia were trending, especially sports trading cards. In the past year, eBay reports that over 600,000 Kobe Bryant trading cards were sold including a 1996 Topps Chrome Refractor Kobe Bryant RC #138 PSA 10 which went for $500,000 USD. A PSA 9.5-rated version of that very same card sold for $249,000 USD on a separate date.