Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 254: Recruiting news, crystal balls, and end zone renovations

It’s been impressive to watch the effort Ohio State has been putting towards recruiting ever since Ryan Day took over the program. Not to say Urban Meyer’s era wasn’t just as solid, but Day and company have taken it to a new level never thought possible. It has become a never ending pursuit of excellence, and though it’s been said numerous times already, that’s in large part what makes Ohio State the perennial power in the Big Ten conference and one of the three top programs in the country year in and year out.