College Sports

Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 254: Recruiting news, crystal balls, and end zone renovations

By Bucky's 5th Quarter
chatsports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBe sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere where you listen to your favorite podcasts!. On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast we’ve got some news updates to touch on before sending you into the weekend. First, we touch on some transfer news for a former Badger before continue to touch on the latest in recruiting news. In our conversation, we talk about the latest offers to go out to the class of 2023 which is starting to pick up steam as recruiting gets back underway.

