LOS ANGELES (AP) — Derrick Rose scored 25 points off the bench, Reggie Bullock added 24 and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 106-100 to snap an eight-game skid at Staples Center. Bullock made five 3-pointers against his former team and RJ Barrett had four on his way to 18 points. The Clippers are the NBA’s best 3-point shooting squad, but they were just 12-of-35. Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 29 points. Paul George added 18 and Reggie Jackson had 12 as the playoff-bound team’s two-game winning streak ended in their home finale of the regular season.