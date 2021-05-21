Using PKI to secure plug and charge

The vaccine rollout is ushering in a return to the office as many businesses adopt hybrid working models and embrace flexible workspaces. For some employers, COVID-19 has permanently altered their expectations about where their employees will work. Some have told all but a few employees they can work fully remote forever. Examples are Novartis, Slack, and Twitter. Others plan a hybrid approach where employees will work part of the week at home and part in physical spaces. These include Ford, Google, and Nationwide. While it’s unclear now how many employers will ask employees to return to physical workplaces full time, when the time is right, there will be many.