Happy 21 Day!
Taking a respite from the important hard-hitting breaking urgent travel news of the day — such as an airline passenger who snorts cocaine and brandishes a knife while claiming he is Genghis Khan, a guest setting his hotel room on fire before leaving for the airport, a controversial chief executive officer of an airline being named the chairman of an airline alliance, a last call for registering to attend virtual training sessions on how to travel, and countless so-called credit card “deals” — I thought I would help end this week on a fun note…thegate.boardingarea.com