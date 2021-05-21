newsbreak-logo
Happy 21 Day!

boardingarea.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTaking a respite from the important hard-hitting breaking urgent travel news of the day — such as an airline passenger who snorts cocaine and brandishes a knife while claiming he is Genghis Khan, a guest setting his hotel room on fire before leaving for the airport, a controversial chief executive officer of an airline being named the chairman of an airline alliance, a last call for registering to attend virtual training sessions on how to travel, and countless so-called credit card “deals” — I thought I would help end this week on a fun note…

thegate.boardingarea.com
Exira, IAswiowanewssource.com

Happy May Day!

Exira-EHK HS TAG students (Emily Bricker, Hannah Nelson, Hailie Snider, Eric Wilson, Jameson Kilworth, Ashley Hansen, Macy Emgarten and Kate Hansen) sold and made over 770 May Day Baskets for the entire school. The funds will go towards a GaGa Pit at the elementary school playground and the HS TAG service trip next year. Some of these TAG students will make the GAGA Pit with the help of our Industrial Tech teacher Doug Newton.
LifestylePosted by
Mix 95.7FM

What Is The Oldest Thing You Own? – #TQOTD

Today's #TQOTD is a Flashback Friday from 2018 and Steve and I had the same answers for this as we did last time we did it. You guys really did better then we did … actually I did. I have an old Ms Pacman machine and Steve has really old balls (Musket Balls from the 1800’s). Christine wants something her mom bought at K Mart but again .. read on because The Click of 6 has some really cool stuff.
Relationship Advicebrides.com

The Ultimate Guide to Wedding Music

Your wedding will be the most epic, memorable celebration of your life—and what's a celebration without music? Choosing your wedding music is a fun task both you and your partner can tackle together, but more time and effort goes into it than you might think. Unsure of whether you should...
AnimalsPosted by
Cheezburger

Happy Day On The Farm: Cattle Cuties

Ahh, a day on the farm. We can almost smell the fresh grass, hear the chickens in their pens, and see the cattle cuties prancing around and living their best lives. Wait- we do not have to imagine! We have a series of wholesome cattle cuties right here! These expressive sweethearts are full of love, floof, and good vibes.
Charlottesville, VAinmyownstyle.com

Style Scouting: Happy Mother’s Day

Thanks for stopping by for this week’s Style Scouting. My Sunday post where I share the random stuff that captured my attention or inspired me that I found online. It’s Mother’s Day weekend! Sending you wishes for happy Mother’s Day! Do you have any plans?. I am going to be...
Angola, INEvening Star

Remembering, never wondering

ANGOLA — I tape my “Do Not Disturb” sign on my front door so anyone who enters will be respectful of my time. I have lots of notes that go on my door . . . rehearsing . . . babies sleeping . . . writing . . . so it is not unusual to tape up this note.
Lexington, KYwmky.org

Happy Days Are Here Again! Live Performances Are Back

Life is beginning to return to some normalcy as COVID-19 recommendations shift and that means the return of live concerts and events. On Saturday night, music and applause filled the Lexington Opera House and none of it was virtual. The Lexington Singers were live on stage and a mostly masked, still socially distanced audience was more than happy to cheer them on.
Dublin, TXdublincitizen.com

Turning Back the Pages

Dublin’s Dollar Day was a big success for both merchants and shoppers alike. Dollar Day gained instant popularity after the chamber of commerce worked with merchants to compile a list of special bargains for the day. Dollar Day was marked for the third Monday of every month. 75 years ago.
Books & Literatureromper.com

6 Books To Read If You're Thinking About Adopting

Deciding to become an adoptive parent is obviously one of the biggest decisions a person can make. With something so monumental, you naturally will want and need a lot of guidance. Fortunately, there are loads of helpful books on the subject. To help round up some of the best, I reached out to several voices in the adoption community and asked for their personal must-reads for potential adoptive parents.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Apartment Therapy

8 Hacks to Make Time for Reading and Actually Finish Books, According to People Who Read All the Time

Whether you’ve set a goal for yourself or want to make a dent in the ever-increasing pile of paperbacks next to your bed, reading more is something many people try — and often fail — to implement into their lives. Distractions happen (hello, Instagram). Life happens. However, if you’re hoping to spend more time between the pages of a good book instead of endlessly scrolling Twitter or TikTok, you can find the time to read more books, more often.
Milledgeville, GAUnion-Recorder

MILLIANS: Wanda vision: Happy Mother's Day

"I wondered how I would come to love a woman, and with both pleasure and terror, I would think that somewhere in the world there was some laughing, singing girl who would one day become my wife … and we would meet and in mutual ecstasy declare: 'I will love you forever.' "
Technologymakeuseof.com

How to Add and Manage Bookmarks on Kindle

Your Kindle is a device full of useful features. One of those is the ability to add one or more bookmarks to a given book, allowing you to easily locate and navigate between parts of your book. Adding bookmarks on your Kindle is an easy and intuitive process. Here's how...
Ville Platte, LAvilleplattetoday.com

Heritage Manor News: Happy Mother’s Day

(Editor’s Note: The following article was submitted by Patricia Duplechin, resident activity director at Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Ville Platte. This column runs every Sunday in The Gazette.) Happy Mother’s Day to all from all of us. We pray that you have a blessed, joyous, and memorable day. This...
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

On This Day: ‘Happy Days’ Airs Series Finale in 1984

Back in 1984, “Happy Days” finished its amazing run on ABC on this day with an hour-long finale featuring a marriage and Fonzie getting a son. So, let’s set it all up for a minute. The episode titled “Passages” shows Chachi, played by Scott Baio, asking Joanie, played by Erin Moran, to be his wife. This comes on the heels of the twosome breaking up for a bit. Meanwhile, Fonzie, played by Henry Winkler, is adopting Danny, his little brother from the Big Brother program.
nonprofitmarketingguide.com

Take Your Vacation! #NPCOMMLIFE

Just a couple of years ago a study came out that showed more than half of Americans did not use all of their vacation days – that added up to 768 million days lost. Last year was even worse since we couldn’t really go anywhere. But could things be changing?
FitnessRefinery29

The Best (Actually) Travel-Friendly Workout Gear To Take Everywhere

Whether you're a budding yogi or all about that "she's a runner she's a track star" life, taking your fitness routine on the road (or plane, or train) can pose a challenge — and we're not talking about finally perfecting your Crow. While yes, slim yoga mats and compact dumbells are very much a thing, we can't help but ask: Does anyone actually travel with them?
thecentraltrend.com

I am an introvert, and it works for me

Anyone who’s met me can vouch for me when I say I’m not the most outgoing person. I’ve been that way all my life, and everyone knows I’m quiet; I’m not inclined to share things without being asked, especially when I’m in a group of people I’m not familiar with.
WorkoutsPosted by
Upworthy

This fitness influencer is winning hearts on the internet with his wholesome approach to getting fit

Getting fit is often seen as a daunting task. Fitness influencers and trainers are always telling us, "no pain, no gain." That we need to do a certain amount of exercise to feel like we deserve to eat the food we love. Getting fitness tips from experts who've been through the grueling exercises already, to get to the point where they can do the workouts with ease may feel like we are not good enough. And sometimes what we need more than screaming motivational quotes is gentle hand-holding, to be told that everything takes time, including being able to do one full push up.
LifestyleWired

The 16 Best Gifts for the Recent College Grad

This has been an academic year unlike any other. With the backdrop of a global pandemic that shut down most of public life, waking up every morning and logging in to Zoom for class is a resilient and worthy achievement. The young students in your life continued with their schoolwork and perhaps even managed to excel.