City Council District 37 race readies for a rematch
The majority of New York City Council seats are up for grabs this year as term-limited members leave office, prompting countless candidates to compete in competitive open primaries. But in Council District 37 in northeast Brooklyn, the June primary represents something of a do-over for an election that never was last year, as a six-month incumbent attempts to hold onto her seat against a slew of candidates looking for a second shot at the seat.