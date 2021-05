BESSEMER, Mich. – Doris M. Scavarda, 89, a longtime resident of Bessemer, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Doris was born on April 24, 1932, in Milwaukee. She attended A.D. Johnston High School in Bessemer and graduated in 1951. Doris worked for Ray Barbacovi and Art Stancher at the HiWay...