Zellnor Myrie wants to give NY a clean slate

Clean Slate Would Automatically Seal And Expunge Conviction Records, Boosting Wages and Economic Growth. NEW YORK — Labor and business leaders from around New York State called today for passage of Clean Slate legislation (S1553A/A6399), which would create a unique two-step process for sealing and expunging conviction records. The participants, which included 1199 SEIU, Cresco Labs, R/GA, RWDSU Local 338 and the Brennan Center for Justice, argued that eliminating the stigma of a conviction record will boost economic growth, strengthen businesses and create new jobs. Earlier this month, JPMorgan Chase came out in support of the legislation. Advocates and activists also participated in an Economic Justice Advocacy Day, speaking to legislators about Clean Slate’s importance to individuals, families, communities and the state’s economy.