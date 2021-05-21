newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Zellnor Myrie wants to give NY a clean slate

By AMANDA LUZ HENNING SANTIAGO
cityandstateny.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleProgressive legislators are hoping to pass a new piece of criminal justice reform legislation by the end of this legislative session that they hope will not only aid formerly incarcerated people but the state’s bruised economy as well. The Clean Slate bill, sponsored by state Sen. Zellnor Myrie and Assembly...

www.cityandstateny.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Ortt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Aid#Prison Reform#Assembly Members#The Harvard Law Review#Latino#Senate#City State#New Yorkers#Expungement#Department Of Corrections#Justice Roadmap#Republican Assembly#Criminal Justice Reform#Hearing#Re Entry Services#Progressive Legislators#Felonies#Conviction Records#Legislation#Racial Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
Related
Politicsnny360.com

State lawmakers consider Clean Slate Act that would expunge criminal records

ALBANY — State lawmakers are considering legislation that would automatically seal and expunge most criminal convictions under the proposed Clean Slate Act. The bill would include a two-step process that would first automatically seal certain traffic infractions and misdemeanors after one year and three years after a felony conviction, as long as the individual is not on probation or parole or is required to register as a sex offender. The conviction record would later be automatically expunged.
New York City, NYPOLITICO

Legislators mount effort on gun industry liability

ALBANY — New York lawmakers are mounting an effort to open gun manufacturers and distributors up to civil liability suits. “It would be the first bill of its kind in the country, and would be incredibly important to reestablish norms of gun industry accountability,” said David Pucino, an attorney at the Giffords Law Center, a national gun control advocacy group.
New York City, NYcssny.org

NYS Business and Labor Leaders Call For Passage Of Clean Slate Legislation

Clean Slate Would Automatically Seal And Expunge Conviction Records, Boosting Wages and Economic Growth. NEW YORK — Labor and business leaders from around New York State called today for passage of Clean Slate legislation (S1553A/A6399), which would create a unique two-step process for sealing and expunging conviction records. The participants, which included 1199 SEIU, Cresco Labs, R/GA, RWDSU Local 338 and the Brennan Center for Justice, argued that eliminating the stigma of a conviction record will boost economic growth, strengthen businesses and create new jobs. Earlier this month, JPMorgan Chase came out in support of the legislation. Advocates and activists also participated in an Economic Justice Advocacy Day, speaking to legislators about Clean Slate’s importance to individuals, families, communities and the state’s economy.
Lawnny360.com

Clean Slate Act will give people a fresh start

The recent editorial about Clean Slate legislation (“The wrong approach: Clean Slate Act legislation not a good way to achieve justice,” May 12) not only parrots the fear-mongering that we so often hear from law enforcement whenever reform of our criminal legal system is proposed, it also completely misses the mark on why New Yorkers need Clean Slate.
Erie County, NYBuffalo News

Another Voice: ‘Clean Slate’ law would help convicts and communities

The recently passed Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act provides a straightforward and essential roadmap for revitalizing our city and county: Open up economic opportunities to the people and communities whom their conviction history has affected. Thanks to this new law, more than 100,000 New Yorkers will have their previous marijuana...
PoliticsCaledonian Record-News

Governor Phil Scott: Veto of S-107

Pursuant to Chapter II, Section 11 of the Vermont Constitution, I am returning S.107, An act relating to confidential information concerning the initial arrest and charge of a juvenile, without my signature, because of concerns with the policy to automatically raise the age of accountability for crimes, and afford young adults protections meant for juveniles, without adequate tools or systems in place.
Politicscortlandvoice.com

Governor Cuomo Signs Eviction Moratorium Extension

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo signed an extension of the COVID-19 Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Act of 2020 and the COVID-19 Emergency Protect Our Small Businesses Act. The legislation (S.6362-A/A.7175-A) extends protections prohibiting residential and commercial evictions, foreclosure proceedings, credit discrimination and negative credit reporting related to the COVID-19 pandemic until August 31, 2021. The legislation adds to New York State’s efforts to protect tenants and homeowners from the economic hardship incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic at a critical time in the pandemic’s trajectory as the State begins to lift restrictions on public gatherings and businesses.
Hartford, CTctnewsjunkie.com

Looney, Ritter Back ‘Clean Slate’ Bill

HARTFORD, CT– Democratic lawmakers who set the agendas of both legislative chambers rallied Thursday outside the Capitol Building with advocates pushing for the passage of a “clean slate” bill to automatically expunge the criminal records of people convicted of certain crimes. The bill, which advanced out of the legislature’s judiciary...
New York City, NYqueenseagle.com

Clean Slate Act inches closer to approval with vote in Senate committee

The State Senate Codes Committee voted in favor of the Clean Slate Act Wednesday, moving the bill forward for a vote in the full body. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Zellnor Myrie and Assmeblymember Catalina Cruz, would establish a two-step process to automatically sealing and later automatically expunge old conviction records once a person has served their sentence.
Suffolk County, NYNew York Post

Suffolk County pol wants to overhaul judge selection process in NY

Democratic Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone is calling on the state’s top judge, Janet DiFiore, to support an overhaul of how New York’s judges are selected and end the political influence typically dominating the process. “An independent review…would provide an unprecedented examination of an outdated process that enables political insiders...
Albany, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

New York's marijuana law wipes the slate clean for many

Walking down Washington Avenue in Albany, Ashley Radliff is headed to an event to advocate for Good Cause Eviction. It’s one of several stops she’ll make this week as a community organizer for Vocal-NY. “It really is what it says. You need a good cause to evict somebody,” said Radliff,...
House Rentkirklandreporter.com

Governor gives tenants protections, reduces help for landlords

Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law an automatic right for tenants to have an attorney, though it came with a catch — Inslee sent back two parts of the bill regarding landlord rental assistance. In a memo after the April 22 bill signing, Inslee said the measure lacked guidance for...
Congress & Courtsspectrumlocalnews.com

Activists pressure Senator Hinchey on parole reform bills

A coalition of activists is making the rounds to the offices of Democratic lawmakers to drum up support to pass two parole reform bills with just three weeks left in the legislative session. Last week, the coalition, which includes groups such as Ulster Activists and Rise Up Kingston, visited the...
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

Oregon Legislature sends omnibus gun control bill to governor

(The Center Square) – A bill passed by the Oregon Legislature on Wednesday would place the state under one of the strictest gun storage laws around if signed into law. The omnibus gun control bill, SB 554, opens the door for local governments and school districts to set up 'gun-free zones' banning guns from public premises. Violations count as Class C felonies punishable by fines up to $125,000 and five years in prison. It doubles the cost of concealed handgun license fees from $50 to $100 and raises renewal fees from $50 to $75. Oregon is an open-carry state.
PoliticsNew York Post

Andrew Cuomo’s lame attempts at self-defense

Despite his many scandals, Gov. Andrew Cuomo dances the most around the sexual assault allegations levied against him. Whether he’s being whiny, wormy or just self-righteous, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is at his absolute worst when addressing the sexual-assault allegations against him. When asked about the various probes (including a federal...
PoliticsCBS News

Governor Andrew Cuomo considers signing parolee voting rights bill into law

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is considering signing into law a bill that would automatically restore the voting rights of people convicted of felonies after they've been released from prison. CBS News reporter Adam Brewster, who covers special elections and midterms, joined CBSN to explain what the bill aims to accomplish.
Politicsmiamitimesonline.com

ACLU files lawsuit to fight bill signed by DeSantis

It took a lot of money to get the hundreds of thousands of petition signatures needed for the 2018 ballot measure that led to the restoration of voting rights for returning citizens with felony convictions. But a new law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday puts a $3,000 cap on contributions to political committees trying to put proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot.