Wisconsin State

Wisconsin men's basketball: who is going to provide spacing for this team next year?

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe other day, my Twitter pal CJ Marchesani (follow him!), who is an NBA Draft writer for The Stepien and a college basketball data analyst, was talking about “spacing” and “gravity” in regards to three point shooting. I thought it was an interesting discussion and I wanted to know more about how the Badgers did in these two specific fields last year...so I asked him.

