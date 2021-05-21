Wisconsin men’s basketball: who is going to provide spacing for this team next year?

A big part of the Husker men's basketball 2021-22 schedule came into place today, as the Big Ten Conference announced its pairings for the upcoming season. The conference’s 20-game docket features seven double-play opponents, along with six single-play opponents (three home and three away). For this season, the Huskers will play home-and-home matchups with Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers and Wisconsin. Nebraska will also play host to Illinois, Maryland, and Minnesota as its single-play home opponents, while Michigan State, Penn State and Purdue will be the Huskers' road single-plays in 2021-22. In all, the Huskers will play 14 of their 20 Big Ten games against teams which reached the NCAA Tournament last season, as the Big Ten placed nine teams (Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, Purdue, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Rutgers, Maryland and Michigan State) in the NCAA Tournament in 2021. With today's announcement, 21 Husker opponents are known to date, as Nebraska begins a three-game non-conference series with Kansas State with a December home matchup. The remainder of the Huskers' non-conference schedule will be announced later this summer.