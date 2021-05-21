Cuomo’s book deal and the NYC mayoral race gets nasty

Rounding up the week’s political news. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio really seems to be suffering from a case of senioritis. Last week, he decided he would eat a burger and fries for breakfast on camera because Shake Shack was giving out gift cards for vaccinations. This week, Blaz thought he’d rep his Brooklyn pride and showed up to his daily press conference decked out in a Nets snapback and Nets jersey under his unbuttoned shirt. He wanted to promote the latest incentive to get the vaccine – the chance to get tickets to the Nets playoff game – but instead became an instant meme. It seems that with just a few months left in office, Hizzoner has just decided he’s going to live his best life.