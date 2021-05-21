newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Cuomo’s book deal and the NYC mayoral race gets nasty

By REBECCA C. LEWIS
cityandstateny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRounding up the week’s political news. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio really seems to be suffering from a case of senioritis. Last week, he decided he would eat a burger and fries for breakfast on camera because Shake Shack was giving out gift cards for vaccinations. This week, Blaz thought he’d rep his Brooklyn pride and showed up to his daily press conference decked out in a Nets snapback and Nets jersey under his unbuttoned shirt. He wanted to promote the latest incentive to get the vaccine – the chance to get tickets to the Nets playoff game – but instead became an instant meme. It seems that with just a few months left in office, Hizzoner has just decided he’s going to live his best life.

www.cityandstateny.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Yang
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Bill De Blasio
Person
Maya Wiley
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Attorney General#New York City Mayor#Shake Shack#The New York Times#Cnn#Ag#Democratic#Cfb#United Way Of New York#Brooklyn Borough#Nyc Mayoral Race#Gov Andrew Cuomo#Cuomo Investigations#Nasty Months#Cordial Mayoral Forums#Nets Jersey#Book#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Ethics
Related
New York City, NYtrumbulltimes.com

Cuomo set to earn $5M from book on COVID-19 crisis

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo disclosed Monday that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years. That total windfall of more...
PoliticsNewsday

A reality check for NY Republicans

New York Republicans can almost taste the governor’s mansion. Andrew Cuomo will have served three terms by Election Day 2022; only two of New York’s 56 governors have won a fourth — Nelson Rockefeller (1959-73) and George Clinton (1777-95). Cuomo, moreover, is significantly weakened by allegations of sexual harassment, concealing...
Public HealthNBC News

N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Covid book deal worth more than $5.1 million

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is being paid more than $5.1 million for his book on leadership during the coronavirus crisis, his office said Monday. The Democratic governor and his office had for months refused to disclose how much he was paid for the book "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic."
New York City, NYPosted by
WGAU

New York to let vaccinated people ditch masks

NEW YORK — (AP) — Vaccinated New Yorkers can let go of pandemic restrictions like wearing masks or social distancing and “get back to life," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday as he announced a spate of moves heralding the state's reopening. “If you are vaccinated, you are safe," Cuomo said,...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

It’s back: Lawmakers propose ban on broker fees

The push to ban New York City tenants from having to pay their landlords’ broker fees has been taken up by lawmakers. New York State Senators Jabari Brisport and Julia Salazar introduced a bill last month that would ban landlords from forcing tenants to pay their broker fees. The bill was introduced about six weeks before the Legislative Session ends and there is not a matching bill in the Assembly, which is a requirement for the proposal to become law.
New York City, NYMissoulian

Giuliani lawyers: Feds treat him like drug boss or terrorist

NEW YORK (AP) — Attorneys for Rudy Giuliani say a covert warrant that prosecutors obtained for his Apple iCloud account in November 2019 and a raid last month by agents who seized his electronic devices show they are treating him more like a drug kingpin or terrorist than a personal lawyer to former President Donald Trump.