Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake Public Schools to host after-school vaccination clinics

By Web Staff
Posted by 
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I7s27_0a7W2Pid00

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Public Schools is partnering with Rite-Aid and the Chesapeake Health Department to host a handful of after-school COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week.

Starting Monday, May 24, the after-school clinics will offer first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to students age 12 and older, parents and employees. Students age 12-17 must have a parent or guardian present to receive their vaccine.

Participation in these clinics is voluntary. Anyone who wishes to get vaccinated must adhere to COVID-19 mitigation protocols including wearing a mask, maintaining six feet physical distance and completing a temperature screening when arriving at the clinic.

All participants must bring the following information with them:

*If you do not have insurance, you will need to provide your Social Security number at the time of service. There is no charge to the patient or the district for the COVID-19 vaccine, but the school district is required to gather this information per the Department of Health. No one will be denied the vaccine if not insured.

Related: Hampton City Schools hosting student vaccination clinic at Coliseum until June 19

You are asked to use the school district's online vaccination appointment reservation site to reserve an appointment time at any of the vaccination sites.

All clinics will be offered from 4-8 p.m. at the following sites and dates:

Monday, May 24

  • Grassfield High School
  • Deep Creek High School
  • Hickory High School
  • Oscar Smith High School

Wednesday, May 26

  • Western Branch High School
  • Indian River High School

Thursday, May 27

  • Great Bridge High School

More information is available in the District News section of CPS' homepage .

Click here for our full COVID vaccination guide.

Norfolk, VAPosted by
WTKR News 3

Homeless residents ordered to relocate, vacate tents from sidewalk after receiving violation notices

NORFOLK, Va. - Several homeless residents are unsure and worried after receiving notices from the City of Norfolk stating their tents, set up along 19 th Street, may be gone. “There’s nowhere to go,” one man said, speaking to News 3 on the condition his identity not be revealed. “I was kind of upset at it, I felt upset, I’m going to be straightforward with you."
Virginia Statecbs19news

Total number of COVID-19 cases reaches 670,456 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Health reports there have been 670,456 total cases of COVID-19 as of May 17, 2021. There have been 521,930 confirmed and 148,526 probable cases of COVID-19. There have also been 9,307 confirmed and 1,722 probable deaths from the coronavirus. There have...
Virginia StateNBC12

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
Virginia Statehamptonroadsmessenger.com

Virginia expands access to child care assistance

As more people are vaccinated and people return to workplaces, child care needs in the community will increase. Although it looks like we are moving out of the pandemic, many families continue to struggle financially. To offer support, the Commonwealth has expanded access to child care assistance. Thanks to House Bill 2206, more families are now eligible to receive financial support for child care. The bill temporarily increases eligibility guidelines, allowing families with children to apply for assistance administered by the Department of Social Services to assist with the cost of part-time or fulltime child care at an approved facility. Along with employment, education and training, the bill expands child care eligibility to job search activities. To be eligible, the family’s income cannot exceed 85% of the State Median Income. Under these increased guidelines, the monthly gross income limit for a family of three in Newport News is $6,226. The family must also have at least one child age five or younger that has not yet started kindergarten and meet all other non-financial eligibility requirements for the program. A family is eligible for 12 months or until the family’s household income exceeds 85% of the SMI, whichever comes first. HB 2206 ends on August 1, so apply now. To learn more and apply, visit www. CommonHelp.virginia.gov. You can also pick up a Child Care Application from the Newport News Department of Human Services at Rouse Tower at 6060 Jefferson Avenue or leave a message at 757-926-6050 to have an application mailed to you.
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Daily number of positive new COVID tests continues to shrink in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 670,456 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, May 17, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 272 from the 670,184 reported Sunday, a smaller increase than the 280 new cases reported from Saturday to Sunday.