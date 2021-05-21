Chesapeake Public Schools to host after-school vaccination clinics

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Public Schools is partnering with Rite-Aid and the Chesapeake Health Department to host a handful of after-school COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week.

Starting Monday, May 24, the after-school clinics will offer first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to students age 12 and older, parents and employees. Students age 12-17 must have a parent or guardian present to receive their vaccine.

Participation in these clinics is voluntary. Anyone who wishes to get vaccinated must adhere to COVID-19 mitigation protocols including wearing a mask, maintaining six feet physical distance and completing a temperature screening when arriving at the clinic.

All participants must bring the following information with them:

Completed Registration Forms (Insurance and Consent) (documents available in Spanish here ) *Registration Forms will be available upon request.

A photocopy of the front and back of the following documents: Medical Insurance card * Prescription Card Government issued photo ID



*If you do not have insurance, you will need to provide your Social Security number at the time of service. There is no charge to the patient or the district for the COVID-19 vaccine, but the school district is required to gather this information per the Department of Health. No one will be denied the vaccine if not insured.

You are asked to use the school district's online vaccination appointment reservation site to reserve an appointment time at any of the vaccination sites.

All clinics will be offered from 4-8 p.m. at the following sites and dates:

Monday, May 24

Grassfield High School

Deep Creek High School

Hickory High School

Oscar Smith High School

Wednesday, May 26

Western Branch High School

Indian River High School

Thursday, May 27

Great Bridge High School

More information is available in the District News section of CPS' homepage .

