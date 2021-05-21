newsbreak-logo
Public schools not allowed to require face masks starting in June

By Javier Guerra
KRIS 6 News
 1 day ago
A new mandate signed by Governor Greg Abbott will require that school district not mandate face coverings for students, staff, parents, and visitors starting in June.

At the moment children from the ages of 12 to 15 can get vaccinated but those under the age of 12 are still not eligible.

Dr. Nancy Vera, President of the American Federation of Teachers does not agree with the Governor's decision.

"This business of these children not being vaccinated and parents not wanting them to be vaccinated is going to cause problems," she said. "It is going to cause a lot of suffering and illness. I think that is a travesty."

She said that school districts should be able to decide what is best for their students.

"They say government shouldn't interfere... Well they are interfering now with the welfare and health of our children."

Dr. Jaime Fergie, Director of Infectious Disease at Driscoll Children's Hospital, said any child who can get vaccinated should.

"Having the children vaccinated, 12, 12, 14, 15 years old is certainly gonna help, it is gonna help in decreasing the transmission of the virus and help these children from getting sick. "

There will be a walk-in clinic for children 12 to 15 and adults Saturday May 22 at Driscoll Children's Hospital.

