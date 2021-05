Despite his admission to being unjustly pulled over 18 times for Driving While Black, Senator Tim Scott wants everyone to know that America is not a racist country. It’s a message he considers so important that he made it the core of his rejoinder to President Biden’s recent address to Congress. To some, it may have seemed a bizarre rebuttal, considering Biden had offered only a few brief remarks on the subject of racism, none of which included the claim that America was a racist country. But Scott’s remarks weren’t aimed at the president; instead, they were crafted for a right-wing base gorged on a diet of white grievance. And what better way to satiate their cravings than to imply that all to the left of Joe Manchin wish to besmirch the nation’s good name and perhaps force God-fearing patriots to attend mandatory Antifa trainings or build shrines to Assata Shakur in their backyards?