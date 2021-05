Those of you who read The JetSetting Fashionista know that Wine Country is one of my favorite destinations to write about. And, being a Chardonnay and Pinot Noir lover there isn’t a region that I believe does these two varietals better than in Santa Barbara’s Wine Country. Read some of my Wine Country coverage here including the Top 10 Tasting Rooms in Lompoc here, The Best Wineries in Sta. Rita Hills here, and where to Eat and Drink in Los Olivos here. And if you’re wine tasting you, of course, need a place to stay so check out my list of the Best Santa Barbara Hotels below.