Florence, SC

South Florence's Tyae McWhite wins Class 4A high-hurdles state crown

By Scott Chancey
SCNow
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Florence's Tyae McWhite won the SCHSL Class 4A high-hurdles state championship Friday with a time of 15.23 seconds.

