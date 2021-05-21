newsbreak-logo
Covid-19: Should all children get a vaccine?

By Long Reads
BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVaccinating children is routine and widely accepted - measles, mumps, polio, diphtheria, rotavirus, multiple strains of meningitis, whooping cough… the list goes on. All this starts from just a few weeks old. So, what about Covid-19? Some countries are cracking on - the US has already immunised around 600,000 children,...

Public HealthAllentown Morning Call

Q&A: Does it matter if I skip my second Covid-19 vaccine shot?

Millions of people have missed their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine. But does it really matter?. Yes. Public health officials say that if you’re getting a two-dose vaccine, you should complete both doses for the strongest protection against Covid-19, especially with new variants circulating the globe. From a practical standpoint, missing the second shot could create problems down the road if workplaces, college campuses, airlines and border patrol agents require proof of full vaccination.
PharmaceuticalsSHAPE

Why Some People Are Choosing Not to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine

As of publication, roughly 47 percent or more than 157 million Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, of which more than 123 million (and counting) people have been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But, not everyone is rushing to the front of the vaccine line. In fact, some 30 million American adults (~12 percent of the population) are hesitant about receiving the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest data collection period (which ended April 26, 2021) from the U.S. Census Bureau. And while a new survey from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research suggests that, as of May 11, fewer Americans are reluctant to get immunized against the virus than recorded earlier this year, those who remain hesitant cite worry about the COVID-19 vaccine side effects and distrust of the government or the vaccine as their biggest reasons for the reluctance.
Pharmaceuticalswashingtoninformer.com

Get Vaccinated Even After Having COVID, New Study Says

Those who have had the coronavirus and have been vaccinated appear to have more immunity than those who have only had the vaccine, a new Oregon Health and Science University study found. Dr. William Messer, a molecular microbiologist at OHSU, said the study found that those previously infected may possess...
Public Healthweareiowa.com

No, you can’t get the COVID-19 vaccine from a blood transfusion

COVID-19 vaccines are available for all adult Americans and children of 12 and over, but there’s still misinformation about blood transfusions from people who are hesitant to receive the immunization. Several social media claims state that those who are choosing not to get the COVID-19 vaccine should be able to...
Worldwfuv.org

Do People Need To Know Which COVID-19 Vaccine They're...

By — The Philippines' Health Department says it will no longer allow local governments to announce which brand of coronavirus vaccines will be available at inoculation sites. The move comes after hundreds of people this week lined up at a site in Manila when they found out the Pfizer vaccine...
Public Healthkhn.org

How Effective Are Covid Vaccines Against Variant In India?

New research indicates that they may be less effective. Other studies look at the efficacy of mixing and matching shots, as well as antibodies in vaccinated people. The currently available COVID-19 vaccines could be less effective against the coronavirus variant that was first found in India, the chief of Germany's public health agency said on Friday, referring to initial studies. However, the level of knowledge was still very poor and he hoped for better data within two weeks, said Lother Wieler at a news conference. Health Minister Jens Spahn said that Germany was currently reassessing its travel recommendations for Britain, which is currently listed as a risk region becase the spread of that variant there has caused concern in recent days. (5/21)
PharmaceuticalsMedscape News

Risk Expert Heidi J. Larson on Vaccine Hesitancy

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Experts have long pointed to mass vaccination as the key to bringing the Covid-19 pandemic under control. And while the percentage of Americans who have been vaccinated is steadily rising, many are still reluctant. A survey released last week indicated that 22 percent of Americans will "definitely" or "probably" choose not to get vaccinated. Because of this lingering hesitancy, many experts believe that the U.S. may never reach herd immunity, when enough people have been inoculated to keep the spread of the disease under control.
Public Healthcaribbeannationalweekly.com

PAHO Advises Against Relaxing COVID-19 Protocols for Vaccinated Travelers

Even as some Caribbean countries relax entry protocols for travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has strongly advised against going that route. PAHO Director of Health Emergencies Dr. Ciro Ugarte said on Wednesday that the World Health Organization (WHO) and PAHO do not...
Sciencethekidshouldseethis.com

How does the Covid vaccine work and why is it safe?

Many have heard the story of the first vaccination in 1796, when Dr. Edward Jenner infected “a patient with a mild dose of smallpox in the expectation that it would provide protection from a more severe infection.” This story from history—getting the body to easily fight off a harmless scrap of the virus to train it to fight the real virus—is often what we think of when we think about vaccines.
California Stateeastcountymagazine.org

NOT VACCINATED FOR COVID? HERE ARE ALL THE PLACES YOU CAN’T GO

May 19, 2021 (San Diego) – With over two-thirds of Californians now at least partially vaccinated and half fully vaccinated, many people are looking forward to resuming normal activities. But if you haven’t had the COVID-19 vaccine, you may be surprised to learn that you won’t be allowed to go many places.
Public HealthPosted by
The Conversation Africa

Ghana’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout is struggling to keep up with its great start

Ghana became the first country globally to receive a vaccine shipment from the COVAX facility – a global initiative that’s trying to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines – when 600,000 Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine doses were delivered in February 2021. The country also received a total of about 360,000 doses from India and telecom giant MTN as donations. Ghana’s initial plan was to vaccinate 20 million residents, about two-thirds of the population, by the end of October 2021. But, like many other countries in the world, Ghana’s strategy has faced challenges. Godfred Boafo spoke to public health researcher Nana Kofi Quakyi to unpack some of these.