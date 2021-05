Philip Trevvett is board chair of Urban Greens Co-op Market in Providence. When I presented to Vice President Kamala Harris, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and the entire Rhode Island congressional delegation about Urban Greens Co-op Market and the power of the cooperative model two weeks ago, I was told to expect a question from the vice president. When she asked me about the importance of public transportation to our community-owned grocery store in Providence, it took me by surprise.