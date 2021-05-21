newsbreak-logo
Human Rights Watch Calls Out City of Tulsa and Centennial Commission for Failing Survivors

By The Black Wall Street Times
theblackwallsttimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. – The failure by city and state authorities in Tulsa, Okla., to provide comprehensive reparations has compounded the harms of the May 31, 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre on its upcoming centennial, Human Rights Watch said today in a briefing paper and accompanying video. Authorities should promptly consult with affected community members to develop a comprehensive reparations plan that includes compensation to descendants of massacre victims, and immediately provide direct payments to the three known living massacre survivors, all over 100 years old.

theblackwallsttimes.com
Tulsa, OKEnid News and Eagle

Last Tulsa Race Massacre survivors push for reparations

OKLAHOMA CITY — The last three known survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre testified before Congress this week about the continued push for reparations and their quest for justice. Their testimony sparked debate over what reparations, if any, victims of the massacre and their descendants are entitled to a century...
Tulsa, OKnews9.com

Tulsa Mayor Ending COVID-19 Civil Emergency

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum is ending the COVID-19 civil emergency for the city. Mayor Bynum said this decision was made following "consultation with Tulsa Health Department leadership." The civil emergency will now end on May 22, 2021. It also ends the submission of COVID-19 safety plans to the Tulsa Health...
Tulsa, OKeji.org

Survivors of Tulsa Massacre Testify in Congress

Mrs. Viola Fletcher, now 107, gave compelling testimony in Congress on Wednesday recounting the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and calling for justice. During what became known as the Red Summer of 1919, anti-Black riots erupted in 25 major American cities, including Houston, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Omaha, Charleston, Elaine, Arkansas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma. White mobs intent on protecting their economic and social dominance from growing communities of Black workers attacked Black communities, destroyed property, and killed or injured hundreds of Black people.
Congress & Courtswesm913.org

1921 Tulsa Race Riot Survivors Call for Justice During Congressional Appearance

This week a congressional subcommittee heard from three of the survivors of the 1921Tulsa race riot in which whites invaded and destoryed the thriving African American community known as "Black Wallstreet". Scott Ellsworth has been a leader in uncovering what happened in the days of the riot and the search for mass graves. Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talked with him about his new book, "The Ground Breaking: An American City and Its Search for Justice" which describes his journey in uncovering what happened.
Tulsa, OKPosted by
KRMG

Mayor G.T. Bynum signs executive order ending Tulsa’s civil emergency

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said Friday he has signed an executive order ending Tulsa’s civil emergency. The civil emergency has been in place since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Following consultation with Tulsa Health Department leadership and members of the Mayor-Council COVID Working Group, I have signed an executive...
MinoritiesPosted by
The New York Times

At 107, 106 and 100, Remaining Tulsa Massacre Survivors Plead for Justice

An aide places headphones on Viola Ford Fletcher, 107, before a House Judiciary subcommittee in Washington on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times) The three known survivors of the 1921 race massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in which white mobs gunned down Black people in the streets and Black-owned businesses were burned to the ground, appeared before a congressional committee Wednesday, arguing that justice was far overdue.
Minoritieskisswtlz.com

Watch Live: Tulsa race massacre survivors testify before House committee

Washington — The last known survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre are slated to testify before a House subcommittee today to discuss the lasting effects of the event 100 years later. The House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties plans to consider legal remedies to...
Tulsa, OKnjtoday.net

GOP governor kicked off 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) on Friday was ousted from the commission created to observe the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre after he signed a bill banning schools in the state from teaching the academic theory that holds racism is ingrained in the history of the United States and still impacts laws in place today.
Tulsa, OKtheblackwallsttimes.com

Congressional Black Caucus members Commemorate Tulsa Race Massacre centennial

TULSA, Okla.—Representatives Sheila Jackson Lee (TX-18), Hank Johnson (GA-04), Barbara Lee (CA-13), and Ritchie Torres (NY-15), members of the Congressional Black Caucus, commemorated the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre on the House floor on May 17, organizers of the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival announced today. During the...