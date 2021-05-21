Human Rights Watch Calls Out City of Tulsa and Centennial Commission for Failing Survivors

This week a congressional subcommittee heard from three of the survivors of the 1921Tulsa race riot in which whites invaded and destoryed the thriving African American community known as "Black Wallstreet". Scott Ellsworth has been a leader in uncovering what happened in the days of the riot and the search for mass graves. Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talked with him about his new book, "The Ground Breaking: An American City and Its Search for Justice" which describes his journey in uncovering what happened.