Human Rights Watch Calls Out City of Tulsa and Centennial Commission for Failing Survivors
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The failure by city and state authorities in Tulsa, Okla., to provide comprehensive reparations has compounded the harms of the May 31, 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre on its upcoming centennial, Human Rights Watch said today in a briefing paper and accompanying video. Authorities should promptly consult with affected community members to develop a comprehensive reparations plan that includes compensation to descendants of massacre victims, and immediately provide direct payments to the three known living massacre survivors, all over 100 years old.theblackwallsttimes.com