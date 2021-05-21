Kansas increases funding for courts, higher education
Budget legislation signed into law Friday, increases funding for Kansas courts, provides extra dollars for higher education and funds a new state health laboratory. The measure approved by the Governor, contains a piece of a nearly $21 billion spending blueprint for state government for the budget year beginning July 1. The measure has an additional $53 million for state universities and colleges and $17 million to increase state court employees' pay and hire 70 new court services officers.www.audacy.com