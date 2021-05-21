newsbreak-logo
NFL

Aaron Rodgers, John Elway rumored golf outing shot down amid Packers drama

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. - With Aaron Rodgers trade rumors swirling, almost anything the Green Bay Packers superstar does off the field this offseason is going to be scrutinized. Rumors about a potential trade between the Packers and the Denver Broncos involving Rodgers began to heat up when it was revealed on the "DNVR Podcast" that the reigning NFL MVP may have been golfing with John Elway – Denver’s president of football operations.

