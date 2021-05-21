newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florence, SC

South Florence hires Caitlyn Cooper to coach competitive cheer

By Scott Chancey
SCNow
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORENCE, S.C. — Now that Florence One Schools are starting competitive cheer next school year, the search for coaches is on. South Florence, however, has already found one in Caitlyn Cooper. Cooper graduated from South Florence in 2006. She was a member of the JV and varsity cheerleading squads. After...

scnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florence, SC
Sports
State
North Carolina State
City
Florence, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Competitive Cheer#Winthrop University#Athletic Competition#Florence One Schools#Coach Cooper#South Florence#South Athletic Director#Coaching Cheerleading#Coaching Varsity#Jv Cheerleading#College#School Year#All Star Competition#S C#Teaching
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Florence, SCWLTX.com

A.C. Flora boys tennis wins 4A state championship

FLORENCE, S.C. — With a loud and enthusiastic student section making the trip to the Eddie Floyd Tennis Center in Florence, the A.C. Flora boys tennis team captured the 4A state championship with a 4-2 victory over Beaufort. The Falcons were up 3-2 when senior Michael Davis won his match...
Florence, SCSCNow

Best of the best in F1S athletics to be honored

FLORENCE, S.C. − The best of the best in Florence One Athletics will be honored Wednesday. Not only will each of the three high school’s male and female athletes of the year be recognized, the overall F1S male and female award winners will also be announced. The Jerry Lee “Gotta...
Florence, SCSCNow

Siders' triple in 8th lifts South Florence past West, into playoffs

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence softball coach Bobby Jones likely summed up everyone’s state of mind following Thursday’s marathon game against West Florence. “I’m exhausted,” he said. The Bruins won’t have long to recover, though, thanks to a 12-10 victory over the rival Knights in eight innings − one that...
Charlotte, NCsaturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina, North Carolina schedule home-and-home series

South Carolina and North Carolina have a long history on the gridiron and the two programs look to continue that history in the years to come as a new home-and-home series between the two has just been finalized. The two programs are already set to open the 2023 season in...
NFL247Sports

UNC Inks Home-and-Home Series with South Carolina

North Carolina football is scheduled to play South Carolina three times in the next nine seasons. On Monday, it was announced that UNC has inked a home-and-home series with South Carolina for the 2028 and 2029 seasons. The 2028 game will be played in Columbia, S.C. on Sept. 2, while...
Florence, SCSCNow

South Florence falls 3-2 in 10 innings in playoff opener

FLORENCE, S.C. − The Region 6-4A champion South Florence Bruins will have their backs against the wall come Monday after a frustrating ending to Saturday’s state baseball playoff opener against May River. After rallying to tie the game in the bottom of the eighth inning, South found itself trailing again...
Florence, SCSCNow

Pearl Moore elected to Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – It was a phone call nearly 30 years in the making, and one that Pearl Moore actually missed initially. “I had already received a phone call (Wednesday) from (John Doleva), but I hadn’t gotten up yet – I’m retired now,” Moore said, laughing. Doleva is the president...
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

South Carolina football: toughest games on the 2021 schedule

South Carolina football begins its season on Sept 4th. The South Carolina football team is gearing up for its inaugural season under head coach Shane Beamer, looking to erase the memories of last year’s two-win campaign. The Gamecocks will have their hands full with a schedule that ranks among the toughest in the nation, but the path to improvement is in sight. The success of this year’s season will largely be based on the Gamecocks’ bowl status come December. A six-win campaign and trip to the postseason would be considered a success seeing that the program is just 6-16 since 2019.
Florence, SCfmarion.edu

FMU great Moore gains entry to Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Francis Marion University women’s basketball great Pearl Moore has been named to the 2021 induction class for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass. The announcement was made on ESPN on Sunday. Moore joins other basketball legends in the 2021 class, including ninth-winningest coach in NBA history...
Clarendon County, SCmanninglive.com

Clarendon County 4-H Jr. team crowned Grand Champion in state WHEP contest

Congratulations to the Clarendon County 4-H Jr. WHEP Team for being named Grand Champion in the 2021 SC State 4-H Jr. WHEP Contest. The team was made up of 3 participants, Wilson Tisdale (age 9), Blake White (age12) and Blake Proffit (age 12). WHEP stands for Wildlife Habitat Education Program and is a national 4-H/FFA program that focuses on learning about wildlife habitats and management practices. Wilson, Blake and Blake spent 6 weeks studying both independently and together using “Zoom” to prepare for the May 8th competition. The competition is divided into 2 parts. The first part was an online Wildlife Identification Challenge that is done independently. Wilson Tisdale placed 1st, Blake White placed 3rd, and Blake Proffit tied for 5th in the state. The second part was a team challenge. The teams were given a written scenario and they had to present a Wildlife Management Plan based on the information provided about a real property in SC. Normally, the teams would be able to able to walk around and explore the property they are managing, but due to Covid restrictions, everything had to be done virtually this year. The information needed for the management plan was obtained from pre-recorded videos and aerial maps and photos. The boys created a PowerPoint presentation and presented it virtually to a panel of judges. This is the first time a team from Clarendon County has ever participated in the SC State WHEP Challenge. A Sr. team and a Jr. team were preparing for the 2020 WHEP Challenge until it was cancelled due to Covid-19. The top Sr. teams from SC go on to compete in the National WHEP Challenge.
Florence, SCSCNow

FCS' Williams named all-region in her freshman year at Bob Jones University

FLORENCE, S.C. — Brittany Williams did more than make an impact her freshman season at Bob Jones University. She was named all-region in the NCCAA (National Christian College Athletic Association) squad based in Greenville, after averaging seven points and five rebounds per game. She did all this while not starting a single contest.
Florence, SCmonroecollegemustangs.com

Monroe Mustangs Baseball Drops District Series Opener at No. 8 Florence-Darlington

FLORENCE, S.C., May 14, 2021 – After getting through the Region 20 Championship Tournament unscathed last weekend, the Monroe College Mustangs baseball team will have to take the challenging route to Grand Junction if they want to return to the JUCO World Series, as the Mustangs fell in the East District Championship Series opener to No. 8-ranked Florence-Darlington Technical College by a score of 12-5 Friday afternoon at Dailey Field. The Mustangs are now one win away from elimination, and need to win two straight to claim the district title.
Florence, SCmonroecollegemustangs.com

Monroe Mustangs Baseball Heads to Florence-Darlington Aiming for Third-Straight JUCO World Series Bid

FLORENCE, S.C., May 13, 2021 – The two-time defending East District Champions are back in the hunt again this year, as the Monroe College Mustangs baseball team will compete for its third-straight East District Title after winning last weekend's Region 20 Championship Tournament. The Mustangs are set to challenge Region 10 Champion, and No. 8-ranked Florence-Darlington Technical College at the Stingers' home of Dailey Field in a best-of-three series beginning this Friday, May 14.
Florence, SCSCNow

South Florence wins Region 6-4A baseball championship

FLORENCE, S.C. -- South Florence captured the Region 6-4A championship Tuesday night with its 14-6 win at West Florence. It was the Bruins' first region crown since 2018, and third under coach Kenny Gray in his 23-year career. During a season in which Gray achieved his 300th career win, his program now has 15 consecutive wins (the most under him), and its most single-season wins under him, at 22.
Florence, SCSCNow

FMU softball's Matsil a second-team all-Peach Belt pick

FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion sophomore second baseman Megan Matsil has both been named to the Peach Belt Conference’s 2021 All-Conference Softball Team. The Indian Trail, N.C., native was selected to the 16-member second-team squad. Matsil batted .302 this past season and shared the team lead in runs batted in...
Florence, SCSCNow

FMU's Will Hardee named first-team all-Peach Belt for baseball

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion senior third baseman Todd Mattox and junior outfielder Will Hardee are first-team selections to the All-Peach Belt Conference squad. Hardee, a former star at South Florence High School, hit .399 with 36 runs scored (tying Mattox), 10 doubles, a triple, a team-best six homers, and 30 RBI. In the PBC, he ranked third in batting, 10th in hits (57), and ninth in on-base percentage (.457). He posted a team-leading .608 slugging percentage, a team-high OPS of 1.065, registered four outfield assists, and hit .413 with runners in scoring position. His season average included a .414 figure against left-handed pitchers. He hit safely in 26 of his 33 games, including an 11-game streak, with 18 multi-hit games and 8 multi-RBI games.