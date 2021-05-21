NJ Boy, 4, Found Unresponsive After Falling From Sixth Story Window

3 Oxford St., Newark Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 4-year-old boy who was found unresponsive after falling from sixth-story window in Newark was hospitalized Friday, authorities said.

The incident occurred just before 2:20 p.m. from a building on Oxford Street near Raymond Boulevard, Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.

The child was transported to University Hospital for treatment and was reportedly in stable condition.

The New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Placement responded to the scene.

The incident is under investigation by the Newark Police Division Special Victims Unit.

