Marlborough, NH

'Community-operated thrift store' in Marlborough to donate net earnings

By Jack Rooney Sentinel Staff
Keene Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARLBOROUGH — A new nonprofit thrift shop set to open in early June in the former Homestead Bookshop building on Main Street plans to reinvest all of its net income in the community. Deb Reynolds, the Marlborough resident leading the effort to open Homestead Thrift Shop, adjacent to Doug’s Dogs...

www.sentinelsource.com
City
Keene, NH
City
Marlborough, NH
Keene, NH
Society
#Thrift Store#Volunteers#Charity#Nonprofits#Street Parking#Sales#Community#Homestead Bookshop#Homestead Thrift Shop#Doug S Dogs#Home Consignment#Kidz Cupboard#The Monadnock Lions Club#Piedra Fina#Frost Free Library#Donation Partnerships#Earnings#Selling#Renovations#Lunch
Brattleboro, VTKeene Sentinel

Brattleboro taqueria opens new location, eyes move to Keene

BRATTLEBORO — The popular food truck Tito’s Taqueria has opened a new restaurant, not far from its previous location on Putney Road, as owner Tito Garza also considers expanding the business to Keene. The new brick-and-mortar eatery in the Hannaford Supermarket plaza opened May 5, replacing the taqueria’s truck in...
Cheshire County, NHKeene Sentinel

A Pet Food Partnership for Our Community

The idea of starting a food pantry for the pets of families experiencing difficult life/financial circumstances began sometime in the mid-2000’s. Monadnock Humane Society’s (MHS) Pet Food Pantry was set up to provide short term support for families living in Cheshire county who would otherwise not be able to feed or care for their pet. Keeping pets with their families is, perhaps, more important during these difficult times than when times are good. Keeping pets with the families they love (and who love them) has made this an extremely important program, recognized not only by local citizens, but also by local companies like C&S Wholesale Grocers and UNFI who donate generously to keep the pet food shelves stocked.
CharitiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Foundation contributes $400K match for NH Gives event

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation has contributed $440,000 to match donations for an annual, online, 24-hour giving event to nonprofits. NH Gives is scheduled to take place June 8-9. The event raises funds for nonprofits in New Hampshire. Since the New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits launched...
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

Savings Bank of Walpole expanding with new Keene office

Savings Bank of Walpole is adding an administrative office in Keene in a move the bank says will create 10 new jobs, it announced Wednesday. The bank, which has branches in Keene and Walpole, expects to open the new space on Kit Street — adjacent to Filtrine Manufacturing's headquarters — in mid-June, the bank said in a news release.
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

Monadnock Garden Club to hold its yearly plant sale

Monadnock Garden Club will hold its annual plant sale on Saturday, May 22, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Wyman Tavern, 339 Main St. Keene. The event will be held rain or shine. Club members who are experienced in growing and nurturing plants that flourish in the region will offer their perennials, herbs and specialty plants. Members will be available to answer gardening questions, help with plant selection and provide information on composting, weed control and plants that discourage mosquitoes.
Brattleboro, VTKeene Sentinel

Brattleboro student chosen to receive PEO STAR Scholarship

Sloan Wyse, a senior at Brattleboro Union High School, was recently selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. Rhonda Winegarner, Wyse’s school counselor last year, recommended her to Rachel Johnson of Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.) Chapter H in Keene. The chapter members live in southwestern New Hampshire and southeastern Vermont.
Keene, NHPosted by
Keene Times

Check out these Keene homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: There is plenty of room in this four bedroom, 2-1/2 bath home. Classic hardwood flooring. Close to schools, corner store, hardware store and major shopping. Recently renovated kitchen, new windows and washer/dryer hookups. Two driveways, dry cellar. Desirable West Keene property, convenient to schools, parks, hospital, recreation and more. Updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath, split level with a fully finished basement for extra living space. Newer vinyl siding and replacement windows. Quiet street and property borders woods for added privacy. Well maintained home and a must see! Showings start at open house on Saturday, February 20th from 11-1pm. This bright open 2 story home has an enjoyable screened porch/sunroom with a skylight and access to the semiprivate landscaped yard. There is a patio area, storage shed and storage under the screened porch. The newer windows and furnace make this an economical home to heat. The easy to work in kitchen opens into the dining room for an open concept feel and flexibility. Looking out the kitchen window you are offered a pleasant view of the backyard. The spacious living room has a gas fireplace and wood type flooring. It leads to the cathedral ceiling/ screen porch/ sun room complete with a skylight. This master bedroom will accommodate your king size bed, many bureaus and perhaps a desk area. The bathrooms both have granite countertops. Many rooms have wooden plantation shutters. The lower level has a partially finished room and access to the garage. If you like to get into the soil you will have fun working in the established gardens! This friendly neighborhood has a heated clubhouse, an outdoor swimming pool and 2 playing fields. The association fee is $50 a month. House showings begin on Saturday March 27th. Open House 11:30am to 1:30pm. There is a patio area, storage shed and storage under the screened porch. The newer windows and furnace make this an economical home to heat. The easy to work in kitchen opens into the dining room for an open concept feel and flexibility. Looking out the kitchen window you are offered a pleasant view of the backyard. The spacious living room has a gas fireplace and wood type flooring. It leads to the cathedral ceiling/ screen porch/ sun room complete with a skylight. This master bedroom will accommodate your king size bed, many bureaus and perhaps a desk area. The bathrooms both have granite countertops. Many rooms have wooden plantation shutters. The lower level has a partially finished room and access to the garage. If you like to get into the soil you will have fun working in the established gardens! This friendly neighborhood has a heated clubhouse, an outdoor swimming pool and 2 playing fields. The association fee is $50 a month. House showings begin on Saturday March 27th. Its all about location! Situated on a .24 acre landscaped corner lot this 4 bedroom cape offers so much! West Keene established neighborhood within walking distance to YMCA, Keene High School, rail trails, Alumni Field and a short commute to downtown. Quick access to Route 9. Easy maintenance inside and out. Extra long attached garage. Vinyl sided and roof only 5 years old. Full dry basement with office. Quick access to Route 9. Easy maintenance inside and out. Extra long attached garage. Vinyl sided and roof only 5 years old. Full dry basement with office.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Laurie Mullett, Keene at 603-352-5433</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

'What brings me to work every morning is we help people'

From a corner office overlooking downtown Keene, Phil Wyzik leads a nonprofit organization that is often the last, best hope for people in the region with debilitating mental illnesses. “What brings me to work every morning is we help people” who lack the resources to get treatment or services elsewhere,...
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

Appointments, promotions

Joshua Benner has joined the sales staff at Re/Max Town & Country in Keene. He recently received his New Hampshire real estate license. Benner has worked at Re/Max for 10 years as an IT and marketing specialist. He lives in Troy with his wife, Jessica, and daughter, Millie.
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

Births at Cheshire Medical Center, April 1-23

The following 14 local births were among those listed at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene from April 1-23: April 1, a boy, Aceyn Matthew Ferguson, born to Erin Nicole Huntley and Matthew Ferguson of Jaffrey. April 5, a boy, Cole Robert Gagnon, born to Shannon (Poirier) Gagnon and Jacob Gagnon...
Keene, NHkeene.edu

Alternative Break Program Focuses on Local Partnerships

This spring, Alternative Break programming turned its attention towards local opportunities for students to serve, learn, and lead. Usually, Alternative Break programs take students and staff away from Keene, NH, to do a service-learning trip to another part of the country – or world – but with travel restrictions in place, this semester’s programs stayed close to home.
Keene, NHPosted by
Keene Times

Keene calendar: Coming events

1. Free Kids Pathfinder /Adventure club (similar to Scouting); 2. Introduction to Network Care; 3. Who's Afraid of Hot?; 4. Later Pregnancy: Keeping Your Body Strong & Healthy; 5. Using Movement to Birth with Confidence;
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

NH to open COVID vaccination sites to walk-ins

Starting Monday, New Hampshire will open its state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites to people without appointments. Gov. Chris Sununu announced Thursday that New Hampshire will make shots available to walk-ins of all eligible ages, including children ages 12 to 15, who recently became eligible for the Pfizer vaccine after the Food and Drag Administration expanded its emergency use authorization for that age group Monday. (The vaccine had already received approval for people 16 and up.) Walk-in shots will be available between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the state's 11 vaccination sites, including Keene's on Krif Road.
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

The New Leaf Gallery moving to Roxbury Street in Keene

The New Leaf Gallery, which opened last year in downtown Keene, is relocating to 11 Roxbury St. in a move that gallery director Taryn Fisher says will improve its visibility. Fisher and Lyme artist Matt Brown opened the gallery in a small, second-story room at 31 Central Square last November, intending to run the business — which sells original prints, many of them by local artists — mainly online. The idea was to pay as little as possible in upkeep costs while still retaining a presence in Keene, Fisher told The Sentinel previously.
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

Keene Family YMCA’s Annual Campaign enters public phase

The Keene Family YMCA’s 2021 Annual Campaign entered its public phase on Monday, April 26, with the theme of “Forever with our Community.”. The Y raises funds year round through its Annual Campaign to help families, children and seniors most in need to access Y programs and services, including child care, swim lessons, summer camp and health and wellness classes.
Keene, NHkscequinox.com

Places to flock to in Keene

As Spring has come into full swing, the search for outdoor spots to escape to continues. Goose Pond is one of many spots around Keene where students can explore, get some fresh air and go on a walk with a view. Goose Pond and the surrounding trail are part of...
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

You Can’t Tune a Tuna but...

Bill Faller is one of the last remaining piano tuners in the greater Monadnock Region. Before Willard Jost - a Dublin piano technician who served some 30,000 pianos in his lifetime – passed away in 2019, they were the two go-to technicians in the area. It all started for Faller...
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

In death, ballet star d’Amboise again moves local dance community

When more than 100 students from across the region take the Redfern Arts Center stage at Keene Stage College next month for the N.H. Dance Institute’s Event of the Year, they will join thousands who have performed in the annual show over the past 35 years. Together, that group is...