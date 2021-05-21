'Community-operated thrift store' in Marlborough to donate net earnings

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: There is plenty of room in this four bedroom, 2-1/2 bath home. Classic hardwood flooring. Close to schools, corner store, hardware store and major shopping. Recently renovated kitchen, new windows and washer/dryer hookups. Two driveways, dry cellar. Desirable West Keene property, convenient to schools, parks, hospital, recreation and more. Updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath, split level with a fully finished basement for extra living space. Newer vinyl siding and replacement windows. Quiet street and property borders woods for added privacy. Well maintained home and a must see! Showings start at open house on Saturday, February 20th from 11-1pm. There is a patio area, storage shed and storage under the screened porch. The newer windows and furnace make this an economical home to heat. The easy to work in kitchen opens into the dining room for an open concept feel and flexibility. Looking out the kitchen window you are offered a pleasant view of the backyard. The spacious living room has a gas fireplace and wood type flooring. It leads to the cathedral ceiling/ screen porch/ sun room complete with a skylight. This master bedroom will accommodate your king size bed, many bureaus and perhaps a desk area. The bathrooms both have granite countertops. Many rooms have wooden plantation shutters. The lower level has a partially finished room and access to the garage. If you like to get into the soil you will have fun working in the established gardens! This friendly neighborhood has a heated clubhouse, an outdoor swimming pool and 2 playing fields. The association fee is $50 a month. House showings begin on Saturday March 27th. Open House 11:30am to 1:30pm. Its all about location! Situated on a .24 acre landscaped corner lot this 4 bedroom cape offers so much! West Keene established neighborhood within walking distance to YMCA, Keene High School, rail trails, Alumni Field and a short commute to downtown. Quick access to Route 9. Easy maintenance inside and out. Extra long attached garage. Vinyl sided and roof only 5 years old. Full dry basement with office.