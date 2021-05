The Plumb Place Steering Committee continues its work to restore services for women in crisis. The committee formed quickly after Plumb Place ended 99 years of history by closing its doors at the end of 2020. United Way Director Mickey Edwards said the Plumb Place Steering Committee is doing its best to get some services in place as soon as possible. The committee is considering some grant funding for immediate needs, but it's also looking long term. The ultimate goal is to create an agency that can handle what Plumb Place provided, including emergency shelter, transitional housing, case management, counseling and job services -- and not just for women in crisis.