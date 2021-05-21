newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Mary Aline Bourgeois

By PA News
Port Arthur News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Aline Bourgeois, age 93, passed away peacefully in her sleep May 15, 2021 after a short illness. She was born January 17, 1928 in Port Arthur, Tx to Robert Jewel and Hattie Beatrice Drummond. She married her husband, Paul Bourgeois in July of 1947 who proceeded her in death in 2019.

www.panews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port Arthur#Flowers#Panama City#Catholic Church#La Quinta#Toledo Bend#Golden Triangle Church#The Cotr Food Bank#Husband#Greenlawn Cemetery#Home#Fellowship#Beaumont County#Tx#Florida
Related
Vidor, TXkogt.com

Maxine Croom

Maxine Croom, 90 of Vidor died Saturday, May 15th, 2021 at Pelican Bay in Beaumont. A native of Oakdale, LA, she was a longtime resident of Vidor. Maxine was a member of United Methodist Church and was a retired bus driver for VISD. She enjoyed bowling and dancing. Visitation will begin at 12:00 pm and the funeral at 2:00 pm Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor with burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Beaumont. Maxine was preceded in death by her 1st husband Jimmy Gerald Harrington, 2nd husband Bill Cornish and 3rd Archie Croom, sons Terry Lee Cornish and Billy Cornish, parents Charlie and Allie McCollough. She is survived by her children Darvi Ann Hysell and her husband Ben of League City, TX, Ronna Lyn Hickey and her husband Ignacio of Bridge City, TX, Jim Cornish of Vidor, TX, Evelyn Lamar Cornish of Klamath Falls, OR and Robin Dale Cornish of Lockhart, TX, sisters Ella Lieppy, Mae Rodriguez and Nell Atkinson all of Oakdale, LA, 14 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter. The family would like to thank all the staff of Pelican Bay and Trinity Hospice.
Port Arthur, TXmarinelink.com

Sabine Pilots Association Opens New HQ

The Sabine Pilots Association on Monday formally opened its new headquarters located in Port Arthur, Texas. The new structure is designed and built to enable the Sabine Pilots to handle the growth and challenges of expanding shipping demands on their waterway. Present at the opening ceremony were some 500 maritime...
Port Arthur, TXmarinelog.com

Sabine Pilots open new headquarters

The Sabine Pilots Association today formally opened its new headquarters located in Port Arthur, Texas. The new structure is designed and built to enable the Sabine Pilots to handle the growth and challenges of expanding shipping demands on their waterway. The 9,716-square-foot building features a covered lobby/entrance, a 30- by...
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Want to get into the fair for free?

A Beaumont law firm will sponsor a free admission night on May 24 for the YMBL South Texas State Fair. “We are very excited that the fair is back on, and we are able to fulfill our commitment to the YMBL to sponsor a night where the entire community gets in free,” said Joe Fisher, Provost Umphrey managing partner.
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Orange, TXkogt.com

EDITH CHESSER KALECK

Edith was born in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, January 23, 1937, to Hortense Francis (Simmons) Chesser and Frank George Chesser. She was a longtime resident of Orange, Texas, where she was known and loved by her family and friends. Edith was a very determined woman and a go[1]getter. In March...
Port Arthur, TXPort Arthur News

Sabine Pilots unveils new, state-of-the-art Port Arthur facility

Looking out on a sea of faces, Sabine Pilots President Capt. Charles Tweedel noted it took 42 years for the organization to get back to Port Arthur. Sabine Pilots Association, along with hundreds of maritime and business representatives, government officials and well wishers gathered at Sabine Pilots’ new office, 2605 Jimmy Johnson Blvd., on Thursday.
Port Arthur, TXPort Arthur News

LSCPA returning loaned White Haven property

Lamar State College Port Arthur plans to return loaned property in White Haven located at 2545 Lakeshore Drive in Port Arthur. If you have loaned property in White Haven, please call 409-984-6101 before May 24. All unclaimed property will be retained by the college. White Haven is a historic home...
Texas Statetexasstandard.org

Texas’ Largest Corporate Welfare Program Is Leaving Companies Flush and School Districts Broke

As the United States struggled to meet demands for fuel in the early 2000s, Motiva Enterprises decided to double the capacity of its oil refinery in the Gulf Coast city of Port Arthur on the Texas-Louisiana border. The refinery had been in Port Arthur for as long as Texas has pumped oil; in 1902, a year after the historic Spindletop discovery in nearby Beaumont led to the state’s first oil boom, the company that would later become Texaco built the refinery on 25 acres of land. Over the next century, the region became a central hub for the industry’s refineries and petrochemical plants.
Port Arthur, TXBeaumont Enterprise

Former site of St. Mary's returns to blank slate

After almost 90 years of serving Port Arthur, the former site of Christus St. Mary Hospital is back to where it started — a blank slate of opportunity to serve the next generation. The 400,000-square-foot, 227-bed hospital was closed by Christus Southeast Texas Health System at the end of 2019...
Texas Stateabrahamwatkins.com

Crane Crash in Texas Leads to the Death of Two Friendswood Men

On April 23, 2021, the boom of a crawler crane collapsed in Beaumont, Texas, claiming the lives of two men. An eighteen-wheeler accident had occurred along Interstate 10 in the Beaumont area, and the crane was being used to clear heavy machinery dislodged in the accident when the crane’s boom buckled and fell, landing on a Toyota Tundra traveling on the highway below. The boom landed on the Tundra’s cab, instantly killing the two men in the Tundra.