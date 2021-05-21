newsbreak-logo
Packers WR Malik Taylor signs exclusive rights free agent tender, per report

By Acme Packing Company
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWide receiver Malik Taylor has signed his exclusive rights free agent tender with the Green Bay Packers according to a report from ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. The former undrafted free agent out of Ferris State appeared in 15 games for the Packers in 2020, starting one. He managed five catches for 66 yards and a touchdown on offense, but his primary contribution to the Packers came on special teams. His 181 special teams snaps in 2020 were the sixth-most on the team, and contributions on those units may be his ticket to a roster spot again in 2021.

