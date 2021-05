Finally, the NFL schedule is finally coming out and there are only a few things that we know for sure about the Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 slate of games. We know that the Steelers are going to have the toughest schedule in the National Football League, we know that the black and gold won’t be playing on Thursday Night against Tampa to start the season and we know that there’s going to be many a game in prime time again. We also know that the contributors at BTSC enjoy competition and bragging rights as well. With that, co-editor Dave Schofield and podcast producer Bryan Anthony Davis will square off while predicting when the Steelers play who. With no expectations of getting a single game right, let’s take this for a spin.