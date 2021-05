My teenage daughter doesn’t practice good hygiene. At 15 she yells at me when I ask her to go shower. It doesn’t matter if it’s in the morning before school or after dance, sports, or a day at the beach. Sometimes she just runs the water without actually showering. It’s evident that she hasn’t showered because her towels are dry and no soap has been used. Yet she will use a bunch of deodorant and spend all day making sure her hair is perfect. It’s been going on for a while; I thought she’d grow out of it but she hasn’t. She goes away to college in two years. Any advice?