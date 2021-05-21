newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Packers no longer require masks at Lambeau Field, Titletown District spaces for fully vaccinated

By Yahoo! Sports
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY - Fully vaccinated visitors to Lambeau Field and the Titletown District will no longer have to wear a mask as of Friday, the Green Bay Packers announced. The Packers will continue to require guests who are unvaccinated to wear a mask and stay physically distanced from others at indoor locations like the Lambeau Field Atrium and indoor facilities in the Titletown District across Ridge Road from the stadium.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lambeau Field#The Packers#Titletown District#American Football#Packers Pro Shop#The Green Bay Packers#Fully Vaccinated Visitors#D C Green Bay#Indoor Facilities#Indoor Locations#Masks#Environment#Employees#Ridge Road#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
NFL
News Break
Public Health
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers: Predicting Green Bay’s 2021 regular-season schedule

On Wednesday, the NFL will release the full 2021 regular-season schedule. We know the Green Bay Packers‘ opponents, but which order will the games be played in?. It would be a near-impossible task to accurately predict the order of these games, but that’s exactly what I’m going to do. Each...
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Possible Candidates for the Star Position of the Green Bay Packers Defense

New Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry had a lot to say at his opening press conference. Barry of course presented a lot of the usual football coaching cliches. Phrases like “play fast” and “good tackling unit” were mentioned. But Barry also brought up the use of a “star” position. The “star” position is a hybrid of nickel back, cornerback, and safety. From everything Barry said, it sounds like the position will be a vital piece to the Packers. Because of that, we are breaking down the possible candidates to fill the “star” position on the Green Bay Packers defense.
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

What Would Packers Receive for Trading Aaron Rodgers?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – What could the Green Bay Packers get in a trade for Aaron Rodgers?. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer tackled that question in a recent mailbag piece. Breer asked three NFL executives. One response:. Broncos get: QB Aaron Rodgers, 2022 fourth-round pick. Packers get: QB Drew Lock, DE...
NFLPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Packers add Kurt Benkert to quarterback depth chart

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers signed Kurt Benkert on Monday in their latest attempt to add quarterback depth while MVP Aaron Rodgers’ future with the team remains unclear. Green Bay has signed both Benkert and Blake Bortles — the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft...
NFLseehafernews.com

Packers Get First In-Person Look At Rookies During Minicamp

The Green Bay Packers coaching staff got its first in-person look at the rookies during last weekend’s minicamp. Nine draft picks, seven undrafted free agents, nine futures contract players and three players trying out were part of the activities. At the end of the minicamp, the team had seen enough...
NFLNFL

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Which players are in line to earn big-money contracts in the near future? Anthony Holzman-Escareno takes a look into his crystal ball to project the All-Paid Team of Tomorrow, listing the top candidate to become the next player to push for the rank of highest paid at each position, along with other players who are on the big-money radar (note that contract information is sourced from Over The Cap and/or Spotrac):
NFL247Sports

Report: Denver Broncos sign QB Case Cookus

The Denver Broncos have been in the business of adding quarterbacks this offseason as they just signed another on Sunday. Former Northern Arizona star Case Cookus has signed with the team as a free agent. According to Mike Klis of 9News, Cookus will be signing with the Broncos. Cookus participated...
NFL247Sports

Report: Green Bay Packers have rejected Aaron Rodgers trade talk

While several teams knocked on the door of the Green Bay Packers about potentially trading for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the franchise has not answered the call much less gotten up from the table, according to NFL Network league insider Ian Rapoport. Without a contract restructuring in place heading into summer, the future of the NFL's reigning MVP with the Packers is cloudy at best as the two sides continue to be at a stalemate ahead of the 2021 season.
NFLBoston Globe

Packers sign another quarterback with Aaron Rodgers’s future with team unclear

The Green Bay Packers signed Kurt Benkert on Monday in their latest attempt to add quarterback depth while MVP Aaron Rodgers’s future with the team remains unclear. Green Bay has signed both Benkert and Blake Bortles — the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft and former Jacksonville Jaguars starter — over the past week. Rodgers, who reportedly wants out of Green Bay, and 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love had been the only quarterbacks on the Packers’ roster. Benkert, who is 6 feet 3 inches and 218 pounds, signed with the Falcons in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia. He spent the 2018 and 2020 seasons on Atlanta’s practice squad and was on injured reserve in 2019.
NFLMinneapolis Star Tribune

In 2020 NFL draft 're-grade,' Vikings rise to A+ and Packers fall to D-

Pro Football Focus is one of the few places that will actual dole out some relatively harsh draft grades, which when taken in combination with the site's evaluation methods makes it a reasonable source for snap judgments on such things. A year ago, the Vikings received a grade of "A"...
NFLpackersnews.com

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers skips Packers' first OTA practice session

GREEN BAY – As expected, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was a no-show Monday for the Green Bay Packers’ first organized team activities session of 2021, a source confirmed. ESPN first reported that Rodgers was not in attendance. The quarterback hasn't spoken publicly since ESPN first reported April 29 that Rodgers had...
NFLchatsports.com

Imagining a Giants-Packers Aaron Rodgers trade blockbuster

Aaron Rodgers to the Giants is not as crazy as it seems when you first say it out loud. In fact, the idea of the reigning NFL MVP being traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Giants in a spring or summer blockbuster before training camp shouldn’t be ruled out.
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

Don't Forget About These 3 Opt-Out Returnees

As the draft talk winds down and we begin taking wider looks at positional groups and roster strengths across the league, another new domino drops as the league continues to recover from the COVID-riddled season: COVID-19 opt-outs returning to the roster. We know how much the opt-outs affected the 2020 season—see: the entire Patriots defense—but we don’t yet know what will happen when they return.