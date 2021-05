China has released the first photographs taken by its Zhurong rover, which touched down on Mars late on Friday (May 14) as part of the country's Tianwen-1 mission. The China National Space Administration (CNSA), which runs the mission, has released two Mars photographs taken by the rover: one in color and one in black and white. Both images show parts of the rover and its lander against a backdrop of Utopia Planitia, the expansive northern plain that Zhurong will explore during its mission.