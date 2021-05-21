newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, OH

Family member of murdered six year-old emotionally speaks out.

By Harry Boomer
cleveland19.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News first told you about the death of 6 year-old Kaamir Bringht almost a month ago. His mother called police and said someone had shot him and her. Now, she’s locked up, charged with his murder. The family speaks out for the first time since the tragedy.

www.cleveland19.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Brooklyn, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Child Abuse#Family Member#County Police#Homicide#Court#Fairfield Inn#Woio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Brooklyn, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

12-year-old boy dies after complaining of head pain; police investigating

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A 12-year-old boy who complained of head pain died in Brooklyn on Friday, leaving his family devastated and sparking an investigation by the NYPD. Police responded to an apartment building on Cortelyou Road in Flatbush around 5:20 p.m. after someone called 911, authorities said. The child, identified...
Ravenna, OHrecord-courier.com

Ravenna man wanted after allegedly firing gun at another man

A Ravenna man has been charged with first-degree felony attempted murder in connection with an allegation that he fired a gun at a Cuyahoga County man while they were at the Ravenna man’s Hill Street home last Sunday. No serious injuries were reported. As of Friday afternoon, 35-year-old Dallas L....
Brooklyn, OHcleveland19.com

Woman runs into traffic on I-480, witnesses tell Brooklyn police

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - I-480 Eastbound between Tiedeman and Ridge roads was shut down for several hours Thursday morning after a woman ran into traffic. Witnesses told Brooklyn police the woman pulled her car onto the side of the highway, jumped out and ran in front of a truck. The...
Cuyahoga County, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Does Cuyahoga County bear any blame for the shooting death of a 6-year-old boy? The Wake Up podcast

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Did Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services miss a chance to save a 6-year-old boy?. You can listen online here. Jennifer Andrews, the grandmother of Kaamir Bringht, says she alerted family services officials of an incident of abuse by Kaamir’s mother, Daneicha Bringht, but says no action was taken. Weeks later, Kaamir was dead, reportedly shot and killed by his mother at a hotel in Brooklyn, Ohio. A county spokeswoman said the calls for help were not about abuse and that the county had no indication that the mom was a threat to anyone. Meanwhile, in the Ohio Senate, there is an effort to change how to describe a couple seeking to legally adopt children, recognizing that gay Ohioans adopt each year. And in Cleveland, the NFL Draft was a big hit with TV ratings.
Brooklyn, OHbrooklynohio.gov

Brooklyn Police hold community training sessions

The death of George Floyd last summer not only led to unrest tied to racial injustice and inequality across the country, but also to police departments wanting to strengthen ties within their respective communities. This includes the Brooklyn Police Department , which is holding two invite-only “Building Mutual Respect and...