Family member of murdered six year-old emotionally speaks out.

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Did Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services miss a chance to save a 6-year-old boy?. You can listen online here. Jennifer Andrews, the grandmother of Kaamir Bringht, says she alerted family services officials of an incident of abuse by Kaamir’s mother, Daneicha Bringht, but says no action was taken. Weeks later, Kaamir was dead, reportedly shot and killed by his mother at a hotel in Brooklyn, Ohio. A county spokeswoman said the calls for help were not about abuse and that the county had no indication that the mom was a threat to anyone. Meanwhile, in the Ohio Senate, there is an effort to change how to describe a couple seeking to legally adopt children, recognizing that gay Ohioans adopt each year. And in Cleveland, the NFL Draft was a big hit with TV ratings.