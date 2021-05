The Packers schedule, along with the rest of the league’s, will be released on May 12 but will Aaron Rodgers’ drama affect Green Bay’s slate?. Along with the 31 other NFL teams, the Green Bay Packers will find out their schedule for the 2021 season on Wednesday, May 12. Yet, fans and the organization have been much less concerned with how their first-ever 17-game slate will shake out and more with what will happen with reigning NFL MVP, quarterback Aaron Rodgers.