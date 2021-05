The University of Iowa will host a second COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students on May 13 and 14 in the Iowa Memorial Union. Students who received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine at the first clinic for students on April 21 and 22 can receive their second dose at the clinic. Students can also receive their first dose at the clinic, or a second dose if they received their first elsewhere. The UI has vaccinated thousands of students by hosting clinics from doses received from the state.