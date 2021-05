Former Cowley College assistant coach Donnie Jackson is returning to the school after being named the 21st head coach in the history of the Tiger men’s basketball program. Jackson was highly sought after by a number of schools following a stellar eight-year run as head coach at Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa. Jackson is no stranger to Cowley as he previously spent four years as an assistant coach at the school before becoming the head coach at Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa where he built the Mavericks into a national contender.