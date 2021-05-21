newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Louisville Zoo says goodbye to Demba, 50

By News and Tribune
Posted by 
The Evening News
The Evening News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EjfS3_0a7W0O0i00
Louisville Zoo announces the death of Demba. Photo from Louisville Zoo

The Louisville Zoo made the difficult decision Friday to euthanize 50-year-old Demba, the zoo announced in a news release.

Demba had been diagnosed with endocarditis, a heart valve infection, in 2013. With help from the local medical community, the gorilla survived this life-threatening infection and went on to live another seven years.

Keepers and veterinary staff have been closely monitoring her as her heart disease progressed, the news release said.

As Demba’s quality of life declined recently, the release said, staff deliberated and decided that euthanasia was the most appropriate option. A necropsy and complete pathologic examination will be performed.

Demba was housed with Helen, the second oldest western lowland gorilla in the world and the oldest in the North American-managed populations at nearly 63.

The flexibility of the space at Gorilla Forest will allow the staff to provide for Helen’s needs after the loss of Demba. The median life expectancy of a female gorilla in managed care is about 39 years.

“Demba’s story is one we are all very proud of,” said Senior Staff Veterinarian Dr. Zoli Gyimesi. “To diagnose, treat, and survive a bout of endocarditis was remarkable, and then to manage her condition in the years following is a testament to the great care provided to the animals.”

Demba was born at the Dallas Zoo, spent some time at the Philadelphia Zoo, and came to the Louisville Zoo in December 2006.

The Evening News

The Evening News

Jeffersonville, IN
1K+
Followers
162
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Evening News

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Pets & Animals
Local
Kentucky Pets & Animals
City
Louisville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Zoo#Dallas Zoo#The Zoo#Euthanasia#The Louisville Zoo#Keepers#North American#Gorilla Forest#50 Year Old Demba#Veterinary Staff#Endocarditis#Medical#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
Louisville, KYWave 3

Cicadas emerge across WAVE Country after 17 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many have heard the buzz: Cicadas are expected to return in a dozen states after a 17-year slumber in the ground. The arrival of Brood X cicadas has been a long-awaited event for some like the owner of IdleWild Butterfly Farm, entomologist Blair Leano-Helvey. “There ya...
Louisville, KYWave 3

As states ease COVID restrictions, couples race to the altar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here comes the bride, thousands of them, now rushing down the aisle. After a year of wedding postponements and cancellations, many couples are more than ready to say “I do.”. “It’s really a lot more optimistic now because COVID is calming down,” said Jessica Whitaker, a...