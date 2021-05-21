Louisville Zoo says goodbye to Demba, 50

Louisville Zoo announces the death of Demba. Photo from Louisville Zoo

The Louisville Zoo made the difficult decision Friday to euthanize 50-year-old Demba, the zoo announced in a news release.

Demba had been diagnosed with endocarditis, a heart valve infection, in 2013. With help from the local medical community, the gorilla survived this life-threatening infection and went on to live another seven years.

Keepers and veterinary staff have been closely monitoring her as her heart disease progressed, the news release said.

As Demba’s quality of life declined recently, the release said, staff deliberated and decided that euthanasia was the most appropriate option. A necropsy and complete pathologic examination will be performed.

Demba was housed with Helen, the second oldest western lowland gorilla in the world and the oldest in the North American-managed populations at nearly 63.

The flexibility of the space at Gorilla Forest will allow the staff to provide for Helen’s needs after the loss of Demba. The median life expectancy of a female gorilla in managed care is about 39 years.

“Demba’s story is one we are all very proud of,” said Senior Staff Veterinarian Dr. Zoli Gyimesi. “To diagnose, treat, and survive a bout of endocarditis was remarkable, and then to manage her condition in the years following is a testament to the great care provided to the animals.”

Demba was born at the Dallas Zoo, spent some time at the Philadelphia Zoo, and came to the Louisville Zoo in December 2006.