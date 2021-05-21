newsbreak-logo
Indiana University to require vaccinations

By DANIEL SUDDEATH daniel.suddeath@newsandtribune.com
The Evening News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ALBANY — Indiana University will require all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated before classes begin this fall. IU issued a news release Friday announcing its decision. The requirement affects all campuses, including Indiana University Southeast in New Albany. The university should be able to lift most restrictions for mask-wearing and social distancing as a result of the COVID-19 vaccination requirement, officials stated in the news release.

