Skagit County, WA

Sheriff's office seeks driver of crashed vehicle

By KERA WANIELISTA @Kera_SVH
Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit Valley Herald
 2 days ago
The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene after crashing an apparently stolen car Thursday on Highway 9 north of Sedro-Woolley.

Shortly after noon, a deputy noticed the vehicle traveling about 90 mph near milepost 62, Undersheriff Chad Clark said. The deputy made a U-turn in an attempt to stop the vehicle, but lost track of it for a short time before finding the vehicle crashed into a tree at the intersection of Highway 9 and Prairie Road — the same intersection where Samish Elementary School is located.

No one was inside the vehicle when the deputy arrived, but blood was found inside of the vehicle, Clark said.

The vehicle was determined to have been stolen out of Sedro-Woolley earlier in the month, he said.

Additional law enforcement officers were called to the scene to search for the person, but no one was found. No K-9 units from either Skagit or Whatcom counties were available to assist in the search, he said.

Samish Elementary School was placed on lock-out status — meaning no one was allowed to enter or leave the building — while deputies searched the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

