Dating sites are pushing for vaccinations as you swipe right. People aren't sure it will work.

The Biden administration is expected to introduce new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for wearing masks outdoors in the coming days, an update that Dr. Anthony Fauci endorsed during a Sunday appearance on ABC’s This Week. “When you look around at the commonsense situation, obviously, the risk is really very low, particularly if you are vaccinated,” the nation’s top infectious disease expert told host George Stephanopoulos. Noting that he “didn’t want to get ahead” of the CDC and that the agency doesn’t “want to make any guidelines unless they look at the data, and the data backs it up,” Fauci nevertheless noted “the risk is minuscule” for vaccinated people wearing masks outdoors and “what the country is going to be hearing soon is updated guidelines from the CDC.” President Joe Biden is gearing up to announce as much tomorrow, according to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.