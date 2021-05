The third concert of the season features popular dance music from Latin America and is available for complimentary online viewing. This virtual concert features the FSO’s string orchestra performing a collection of Latin American dance music. On the program is a collection of Latin American dances and folk tunes by African-American composer William Grant Still. FSO saxophonist Bob Renshaw joins the orchestra in a solo role in his adaptation of Reinhold Gliere's "Adagio of the Phoenix." Music of Bela Bartok is also featured, and the concert is rounded out by sultry tangos performed by the FSO String Quartet.