Pack-A-Day Podcast - Episode 1031 - A Deeper Look into Isaiah McDuffie & Kylin Hill
Andrew Mertig and Kyle Fellows are joined by CheeseheadTV's Dan Dahlke to discuss the Packers' 2021 draft selections of linebacker Isaiah McDuffie and running back Kylin Hill. Andy is a graduate of UW-Oshkosh and owns & operates the Pack-A-Day Podcast. Andy has taken multiple courses in NFL scouting and is an Editor for Packer Report. You can find him on WFRV's Green Bay Nation and every Friday on the Friday Film Room on WDUZ . Andy grew up in Green Bay and is a lifelong season ticket holder - follow him on Twitter @AndyHermanNFL!