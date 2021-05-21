newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Pack-A-Day Podcast - Episode 1031 - A Deeper Look into Isaiah McDuffie & Kylin Hill

By Cheesehead TV
chatsports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew Mertig and Kyle Fellows are joined by CheeseheadTV's Dan Dahlke to discuss the Packers' 2021 draft selections of linebacker Isaiah McDuffie and running back Kylin Hill. Andy is a graduate of UW-Oshkosh and owns & operates the Pack-A-Day Podcast. Andy has taken multiple courses in NFL scouting and is an Editor for Packer Report. You can find him on WFRV's Green Bay Nation and every Friday on the Friday Film Room on WDUZ . Andy grew up in Green Bay and is a lifelong season ticket holder - follow him on Twitter @AndyHermanNFL!

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylin Hill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cheeseheadtv#Uw Oshkosh#Packer Report#Wfrv#Green Bay Nation#Pack A Day Podcast#The Packers#Twitter Andyhermannfl#Running
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears disrespected in PFF top tight ends list

Outside of trading up to Justin Fields, nearly every move Ryan Pace and the Bears have made over the past two offseasons has been panned. From signing Andy Dalton and trading for Nick Foles, to cutting Kyle Fuller, there have been many transactions widely criticized by fans and media among them. One of the biggest lighting rods was the signing of Jimmy Graham, but after an impressive 2020 campaign where he led the Bears in receiving touchdowns, most have taken the L and admitted Graham was an impactful addition to the offense.
Michigan StatePosted by
SpartanNation

State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XLII

East Lansing, Mich. – Every week, Sports Illustrated's Spartan Nation takes a deep dive into the State of Michigan State Athletics. Today, Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp discuss what's next for MSU basketball. @TiptonEdits, a Twitter account known for breaking big...
NFLwesternherald.com

Western Herald Sports Podcast Episode 31

Your browser does not support the audio element. From May 7: WMU baseball coming off of back-to-back series splits, men's tennis heads to the NCAA tournament and we discuss the biggest surprises from the NFL Draft and Western Michigan slowly implementing a new logo.
Michigan StatePosted by
SpartanNation

The State of Spartan Nation Podcast Episode XIX

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State's run of having at least one player selected in the NFL Draft is officially over. The 80-year streak, which began in 1941, came to an end as no one took a chance on cornerback Shakur Brown, defensive tackle Naquan Jones, and linebacker Antjuan Simmons.
Football247Sports

Pack Pride Weekly Podcast: B.J. Barham of American Aquarium

Just days after the release of the surprise album "Slapper, Bangers & Certified Twangers, Vol. 1," American Aquarium lead singer B.J. Barham joins James and Cory on this week's podcast. Barham discusses the inspiration behind the 90's country cover album, returning to touring soon, starting his record label and more!
NFLforwhomthecowbelltolls.com

Mississippi State Football: What does Kylin Hill bring to Green Bay?

As Kylin Hill is the latest addition to an already crowded backfield, the Packers have significantly bolstered their running attack. Hill is a gifted hybrid back who can be a factor in both the running and passing game. Green Bay’s Aaron Jones boasts finesse while AJ Dillon prides his game on power. While at Mississippi State, Hill showcased his versatility. He proved to be an all-around back whose pass-catching skills jumped off the screen.
NFLAcme Packing Company

Packers add DL T.J. Slaton and RB Kylin Hill to list of signed draft picks

The Packers have signed two more picks from their 2021 draft class, adding defensive lineman T.J. Slaton and running back Kylin Hill to their list according to a report from ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. That brings their total to three after sixth-round pick Cole Van Lanen signed earlier today. At first...
Sportsbelieveintherun.com

The Drop Weekly Podcast: Episode 36

This week on The Drop, Thomas, Robbe, and Meaghan talk about their trip to Colorado and hanging out with Courtney Dauwalter and Salomon before breaking down the most space-age shoe of the year, the Brooks Aurora-BL (23:38). Then, Thomas and Meaghan are joined by Ryan Hall. Ryan holds the record for the fastest marathon and half marathon by an American and is married to ASICS athlete Sara Hall. They talk about the transition from pro runner to coach, including coaching his wife, training philosophies, nutrition, and evolving to weight lifting (28:18).
NFLchatsports.com

90 players in 90 days: Wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins

The Buffalo Bills have retooled their receiving corps over the last few seasons. What was once a group headlined by Kelvin Benjamin now boasts elite talent all throughout, as Buffalo has gone from one of the NFL’s worst pass-catcher groups to one of the league’s best in merely three seasons.
Hockeysempremilan.com

SempreMilan Podcast: Episode 152 – Champagne on Ice

Join Oliver, Anthony, Madison, and Gian as they reflect on the shellshocked from Cagliari draw, recap a record-breaking win and say a prayer ahead of Sunday. Want more Milan? Check out our podcast, take a look at our shop and join in the discussion over on the Rossoneri Discord!. A...
NFLbuffalonynews.net

Isaiah McDuffie brings 'workhorse' mentality as rookie linebacker

GREEN BAY - The videos showed up in waves on Sean Duggan's phone, and he didn't even ask for them. Last spring during the offseason of quarantine, the new linebackers coach at Boston College would regularly get barrages of texts and video clips from one of his players, Isaiah McDuffie.
NFLYardbarker

Isaiah McDuffie News

Inside linebacker was a top need for the Green Bay Packers going into the 2021 NFL Draft. However, as Packers fans, we know off-ball linebacker isn't a position Green Bay prioritizes on their draft board. Linebacker Isaiah McDuffie Drafted By Green Bay Packers. Boston College linebacker Isaiah McDuffie was drafted...
TV & VideosPosted by
247Sports

Overtime Podcast: The Little Green Men Episode

If you're into UFOs and conspiracy theories, this is your episode. If you're not into such stuff, well, the fellas cover other topics too. The Powercat Overtime Podcast features GoPowercat.com publisher Tim Fitzgerald, as well as the insights of GPC's Zac Carlson, Ryan Gilbert and Cole Carmody, and streams on the 247Sports Podcast Network at Megaphone.fm. And, as always, the Powercat Podcast is sponsored by Fridge Wholesale Liquor.
NFLchatsports.com

Packers Deep Dive - Sixth Round Draft Pick Isaiah McDuffie

Inside linebacker was a top need for the Green Bay Packers going into the 2021 NFL Draft. However, as Packers fans, we know off-ball linebacker isn't a position Green Bay prioritizes on their draft board. It comes to no surprise Brian Gutekunst and company waited until the sixth round to...