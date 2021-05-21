Pack-A-Day Podcast - Episode 1031 - A Deeper Look into Isaiah McDuffie & Kylin Hill

Outside of trading up to Justin Fields, nearly every move Ryan Pace and the Bears have made over the past two offseasons has been panned. From signing Andy Dalton and trading for Nick Foles, to cutting Kyle Fuller, there have been many transactions widely criticized by fans and media among them. One of the biggest lighting rods was the signing of Jimmy Graham, but after an impressive 2020 campaign where he led the Bears in receiving touchdowns, most have taken the L and admitted Graham was an impactful addition to the offense.