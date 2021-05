An Owosso man and his attorney are claiming that his First Amendment rights give him a blanket pass to threaten the lives of others with impunity. I would beg to differ. I think the First Amendment affords everyone the right to have your words taken at face value when you proclaim to the social media universe that you are “going to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 to shoot Democrats,” and then you back that threat up with actions that show your intent to do just that.