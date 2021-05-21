Being Efficient While Watering Your Lawn

Q These wild violets are taking over our yard. Could you give us any advice?. A While the easiest answer is move to a yard that doesn't have them, that is not always practical. Wild violets are tenacious, and as I have been told quite often, are host plants for many native butterflies. I still don't like them. Unfortunately, the best defense is a good offense. If you have a lot of wild violets, my guess is that your yard is getting shadier and shadier. Violets like more shade than grass does. As shade deepens, lawn grass grows thinner and less competitive, and the violets are opportunistic. Strengthening the lawn grass with regular care can help. There are a few herbicides that can help manage them, but I know nothing that will eradicate them from a lawn. From the picture it looks like zoysia is your main lawn grass. Ortho Chickweed and Oxalis Killer is probably your best bet. It will need repeated applications. Use one application now before it gets too hot and then again in mid- to late fall. Do not use the product on bermudagrass, St. Augustine or centipede lawns.