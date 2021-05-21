Special episode of I'll Be Gone In The Dark coming to HBO in June
I’ll Be Gone In The Dark, the 2020 docuseries about the Golden State Killer, is returning for a special episode this June. The series tracked late-writer Michelle McNamara’s investigation into the Golden State Killer, the perpetrator of at least 13 murders and dozens of rapes throughout Californian between 1973 and 1986. In this latest installment, director Elizabeth Wolff returns to focus on the survivors and the families of victims who witnessed the public sentencing of former police officer James DeAngelo, who confessed to being the killer last summer. DeAngelo was sentenced to life in prison for 50 rapes and 13 murders.tv.avclub.com