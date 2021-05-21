newsbreak-logo
Special Weather Statement issued for Bakersfield, Fort Tejon by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-21 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Funnel Clouds may be observed with this storm. However, none are expected to reach the ground or pose a threat to life and property. Target Area: Bakersfield; Fort Tejon; Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL KERN COUNTY UNTIL 515 PM PDT At 443 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tupman, or 24 miles west of Bakersfield, moving southeast at 25 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Taft, Dustin Acres, Valley Acres, Ford City and Tupman.

Effective: 2021-05-17 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-18 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Kern County Desert WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected right below the mountain passes. * WHERE...Kern County Desert. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways impacted include Highway 58 below Tehachapi pass in the vicinity of Mojave and Highway 14 between Rosamond and Red Rock Canyon State Park.